Neil McManus is on the Gaelic Players Association's executive

Antrim hurler Neil McManus says the GAA will have to shift from its insistence that county squads will not be allowed to resume training until 14 September.

Croke Park is giving priority to the club game following the sport's return to play after lockdown with county training not permitted.

McManus believes players should be allowed to return to county training after their clubs' championship exits.

"If the GAA don't (change tack) it will cause problems for them," he said.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom, the Cushendall man, who is on the Gaelic Players Association's executive, added: "They will have to move with the situation.

"If you're in a club that gets knocked out in the first round of championship and you've maybe six or eight weeks to go until 14 September, I think you should be able go back and train with your county at that stage.

'We're dealing with an evolving situation'

"We're always been told that we're dealing with an evolving situation.

"We're also well aware that the GAA, which has handled this pandemic situation fantastically well, has had to change tack on a few dates and a few ways they were going to handle things and this might just be one other thing that falls into that category."

Speaking on his home pitch at the the Ruairi Ogs outfit, the Cushendall man emphasised that he is "totally in favour" of the club being the dominant side of the GAA over the next couple of months.

"We've just come out of lockdown and everyone is really enjoying being back with the guys from their own community.

"The only way we get 100% of our members involved is going with the club game.

"Whenever the county games do start back after 14 September, that will be a great period as well because we'll be bringing back our showpiece games.

McManus says some counties are training

"I also think that when clubs exit the championship, those players should be able to go back and train with their county and have the insurance to do that."

There have been reports suggesting that a number of county squads have resumed training and McManus says this is also his understanding.

"I think we are all aware that facets of the inter-county training ban are already being breached.

"We're very lucky in Antrim that we've been given a free hand to concentrate on our clubs for the foreseeable future but if that's not going to be the case throughout Ireland, it's those club players who are going to lose out.

"Some of the higher profile counties are trying to steal a march and maybe never fully stopped training."

But despite these alleged breaches by a number of counties, McManus believes the GAA is going to unable to effectively police this area with that clubs will effectively inform on their counties appeared fanciful.

"I don't know how those sanctions would even be imposed on what they should be."