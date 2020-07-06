Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

From the green of Northern Ireland to the white of Tyrone - Neamh Woods is a dual-sport star

Northern Irish netballer and Tyrone GAA star Neamh Woods has said her dual-sport commitments have led to some amazing experiences.

Woods helped NI qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the World Cup the following year.

The 31-year-old also captains Tyrone's women's gaelic football team on top of her day job as a teacher.

"It's busy between the two sports but I have never known anything different," Woods told Sportsound Extra Time.

2018 was a remarkable year for Woods. After finishing eighth at the Gold Coast with Northern Ireland, she helped Tyrone lift the All-Ireland intermediate Championship with victory at Croke Park over Meath.

"I've been playing the two sports from a young age and the way I look at it is they really compliment each other," added Woods, who played GAA with boys up until under-14 level.

"I guess there is quite a strong connection between netball and GAA with the number of players overlapping.

"In any team sport you are talking about your awareness, your handling skills, you fielding skills - all of which naturally transfer between any ball sport.

"For a lot of us, the netball and football season didn't clash, which allowed us to do both and keep ourselves ticking over.

"I've had many opportunities to travel the world with sport so it has been an amazing experience."

Player of the match Woods hit two of Tyrone's goals in the 6-8 to 1-14 win over Meath in 2018 as the Red Hands returned to senior football at Croke Park.

Woods admits it can be difficult to try and juggle her sporting and work commitments, which can take a "substantial amount of planning".

"For me, it's about doing my day's work and then staying on in school to do my marking and planning before heading straight to training," she adds.

"I probably don't waste time on the road and it is important to get the balance between them all as well."

Returning to play

Woods says she is looking forward to getting back after the Covid-19 pandemic put her sporting plans on hold.

The GAA published a roadmap for a return to action and Woods feels that player safety has to take priority once action resumes.

"Safety has to be paramount," she said. "Our sport is our hobby and we do it for the love of the game.

"One worry that players may have is having the games in a condensed period of time with their training load on top of that . Going from a state of no competition to the thick of the action could be problematic."

GAA to the Gold Coast: NI's part-time netball team

After returning to senior football in 2019, Tyrone reached the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland before losing to Cork and Woods is keen to see the team's progression continue.

Tyrone have been drawn in a group with Mayo and Armagh, which could see Woods go up against netball team-mate Caroline O'Hanlon.

"Whenever the two sides meet, regardless of what competition, there is never very much between the two," she said.

"One team from each group will qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals. It's a tough but competitive group.

"When you look at the three teams, on any given day any of them could beat each other. It's a good position to be in because you have a real opportunity.

"Every team is having the same focus at this stage and it certainly makes for an interesting championship."

Commonwealth Games raised netball's profile

Northern Ireland's eighth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games undoubtedly raised the profile of the sport and Woods says the team's Gold Coast experience "was an amazing opportunity".

"We performed so well at that tournament and it was a fantastic team effort from everyone involved," she said.

"We are amateur athletes and we work full-time, so for us to experience the athlete's village and live like full-time athletes for those three or four weeks was amazing and it is something that will last with me for a lifetime.

"The amount of coverage from the Commonwealth games just adds to the profile of the sport.

"It put us on the map and it has really magnified the sport within Northern Ireland and that will hopefully provide plenty of opportunities for years to come."