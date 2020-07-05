Test your knowledge: Ulster GAA stars and their clubs

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Do you know which clubs some of Ulster's footballing greats hailed from?

Behind every great county footballer is a club.

Some players are talented and fortunate enough to establish themselves as leading lights for their counties, but no matter how far they go, they never forget their roots.

In this quiz, we're challenging you to remember the clubs behind 15 iconic Ulster footballers. We'll provide their name and county, you just have to pick the right club.

You will have to really know the club scene to get full marks. Good luck!

Can't see the quiz? Try hitting this link.