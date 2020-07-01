Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

London Ladies say the LGFA's decision shows a "lack of solidarity"

London Ladies gaelic footballers say they have been left "in the shadows" by the decision to exclude them from the All-Ireland Junior Championship.

Ladies Gaelic Football bosses have barred London and New York from the 2020 competition due to concerns over travelling during the global pandemic.

London men's football and hurling teams will play in the Championships which are due to commence in October.

"We urge you to please, please reconsider," said the London Ladies.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association's decision was confirmed when the draws for the revised championships at senior, intermediate and junior level were made on Tuesday evening.

"Like everyone involved in the LGFA, GAA and wider communities we have been left desolate with the effect of the global pandemic," continued the London Ladies statement.

"Given there is a significant amount of time before the championship starts and how much things can change in four months - was the decision to remove us from the championship not taken too soon?"

The London Ladies gaelic football squad

'Step backwards'

The twice All-Ireland Junior champions question added that the LGFA's decision is a "step backward" at a time "where we have been pushing women sport to the fore".

"Is this not a perfect opportunity for the Association to show solidarity with all of its comrades and ensure equal treatment between men and women in sport?"

The statement also referred to this year 20x20 campaign in Ireland which is a nationwide drive to champion female sport in the country.

"Is it not a perfect opportunity to lessen the disparity and embrace 20×20 in 2020 for all it stands for?"

The statement called on the LGFA to adopt a set of championship fixtures which would maintain London Ladies' hopes of participation while also keeping the current devised fixtures as a back-up plan.

"Using this approach, alongside a cut-off point closer to Championship to re-evaluate circumstances would be of huge benefit to not only the competitiveness of the championship but also the mental and physical welfare of the players who have given years of their life to the Association.

"In the event that government advice is unfavourable and travel is not permitted without issue, at least we can say we have stood together and provided a level playing field for our sport."