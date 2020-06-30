Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Caroline O'Hanlon has been a key player for Armagh for two decades

Armagh will take on the Red Hands in an Ulster derby in the round-robin phase of the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Mayo complete Group 4 while Donegal face champions Dublin and Waterford in Group 3.

Monaghan will meet Galway and Tipperary in Group 2 and it's Cork and Kerry for Cavan in Group 1,

The top team from each group will progress to the semi-finals while dates for fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

The winners of Group 1 go up against the Group 2 table-toppers, while the Group 3 winners will play the top side in Group 4.

In the Intermediate championship Down face Meath and Leitrim while in the Junior section Fermanagh will play Carlow and Wicklow.

There's also another Ulster affair with Derry and Antrim meeting while Limerick complete the group.