Last updated on

Two young Donegal and Cavan fans carry the Anglo Celt Cup out at Clones ahead of the 2019 Ulster SFC final

The Ulster Council is considering playing some Senior Football Championship games in Croke Park but may wait until early September before confirming venues.

The first round game between Donegal and Tyrone and the Ulster Final on 22 November are among the fixtures which could be staged in Dublin.

Donegal said on Monday it is their "full intention" to host Tyrone in Ballybofey, where they are unbeaten in the championship since 2010.

"The bottom line is it has been an unusual year so we may consider moving games and if that has to be case, so be it," said Ulster secretary Brian McAvoy.

The use of terracing under new Covid-19 regulations will be a key factor in determining which stadia are most suitable to stage games.

McAvoy said: "Seating is important but unless there is a relaxation in the terracing, there will be very small numbers at games".

"All options are open. No venues have been fixed so technically we would not be moving anything, though obviously some counties were expecting home venues.

"We don't need to know today or tomorrow, certainly we would need to know by early September, and we will be in a better position to make informed decisions by then."

Donegal chairman Mick McGrath said the county expects to host their game against Tyrone on 31 October/1 November.

The counties are also due to meet in MacCumhaill Park in round six of the Football League on 17 October.

Donegal 'fully intend' to host Ulster tie

"As far as we are concerned we were drawn at home (in Ulster SFC)," said McGrath.

"Our full intention is to accommodate the fixture in Ballybofey.

"We will begin club activity in the month of July until September and we expect the Ulster Council will visit MacCumhaill Park five weeks before the game as normal and we can review the situation regarding Covid then.

"The first Covid case in Ireland was four months ago, and we are talking about a game that is not due to take place for another four months, so there is a lot can happen and a lot more discussion to take place."

Final at Clones or Croke

McAvoy said the Ulster Final will either be played at Clones, with a limited capacity of around 4-5,000, or Croke Park where up to 21,000 supporters could be housed.

The Ulster Finals in 2004, 2005 and 2006 were all played in Croke Park when Clones was not deemed big enough to cater for the demand for tickets for the hugely popular Armagh v Donegal and Armagh v Tyrone deciders.

While Munster is well catered for with large stadia such as Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Semple Stadium and the Gaelic Grounds, the likelihood is that Ulster and Connacht will be seeking to play some of their big provincial clashes at GAA headquarters.

Ryan McHugh celebrates Donegal's 2019 Ulster final win over Cavan, their fifth provincial title since 2011

"But you have to remember Croke Park will not always be available either," added McAvoy.

"The maximum number of games you could have each weekend would be four.

"There will be big demands on Croke Park and it can't take them all.

"If the Ulster Final is in Clones where there are no floodlights, there would have to be a 12.30 BST throw-in because it is taking place on the 22nd of November, not the 22nd of June or July.

"Sunset is at just after 4 o'clock and you have to take extra time, penalties and a presentation into account.

"There would be no chance of a double bill with a minor final on beforehand for example, so there are many factors to take into account.

"No matter where you go there will be greatly reduced numbers, so it is all quite challenging from a logistics points of view."