Dublin will be out to claim a sixth consecutive All-Ireland triumph

The 2020 All-Ireland Football Championship will be a knockout competition, with the final scheduled for Saturday 19 December.

The Championship was last played in a straight knockout format in 2000.

All games will be finished on the day, with penalties if required, including provincial and All-Ireland finals.

The inter-county season is to recommence on 17 October when the final two remaining rounds of the Football League will be played.

The league was halted when all GAA activity was halted on 12 March as restrictions were imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no Football League finals played in 2020.

The All-Ireland Football final will take place two weeks after the semi-finals as part of the GAA's plan to complete the Championship during this calendar year.

The decision to run the race for Sam Maguire as a knockout competition means there will be no qualifiers or Super 8s this year.

The backdoor system, which gave teams a second chance if they lost in their provincial series was introduced in 2001 while the new Super 8s round-robin quarter-final format was brought in two years ago.

The Ulster Championship, like their Munster and Leinster counterparts, is set to be staged over four weekends, starting on 31 October/1 November and concluding with the final on the weekend of 21/22 November.

The winners of the Ulster and Leinster championships will meet in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The National Leagues were suspended in March after five rounds of fixtures

The GAA also confirmed on Friday that the club county championships will take place in the 11-week window from 31 July.

The provincial and All-Ireland Club Championships will not take place this year.

The All-Ireland Hurling Championship will contain a backdoor format, in line with the GAA's commitment to give every inter-county player a minimum of two games, with the final set for Sunday 13 December.

The Hurling Championship starts on the weekend of 24-25 October, with the semi-finals on 28 and 29 November.

Antrim's Hurling League Division Two final against Kerry will be played on the weekend of 17/18 October.