Club Aontroma chairman Niall Murphy says his experience in ICU with Covid-19 has prompted him to "hit the reset button" on his approach to life.

Murphy, head of the Antrim GAA fundraising body, spent 16 days in an induced coma having been taken to Antrim Area Hospital in late March.

With some way to go before his lungs have fully recovered from the ordeal Murphy, 43, remains set on taking the positives out of the situation.

"It has been a rollercoaster," he said.

"I have an entirely new, and hopefully more enthusiastic, outlook on life generally.

"I placed my total faith in the doctors, consultants and medical staff, and they nursed me as if I was their own child.

"It was an amazing experience to understand and then appreciate the exceptional work that is conducted in our NHS on a daily basis. To them I'll be eternally grateful.

"We really have to look after ourselves and each other. The care and thoughts and prayers shown to me have really given me a new positive and enthusiastic outlook on life and living in general.

"I'm looking forward to the second half of what I've got to offer the world."

While Murphy's wife was told that there was a 50% chance that her husband would survive, the father-of-three only learned of the severity of his own situation after he came out of intensive care.

"When I came round I have no comprehension of how sick I was," he said.

"When I got out of hospital the messages of goodwill, the emails, the commentary on social media was immense and have really helped me process how dangerous things were.

"When I was admitted to hospital I was advised of the process, I had no idea what ventilation was or how big an effect it has on your general health."

While joking that it will be "some time" before he is in a position to participate in Gaelic games again, Murphy returned to his role as Club Aontroma chairman on Monday at Corrigan Park, which will deputise at Antrim's county ground until Casement Park can resume the position.

Club Aontroma have helped to fund the £800,000 redevelopment of Corrigan Park, which is due for completion this autumn.