Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy says the association will continue to adopt caution even though coronavirus cases are diminishing

Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy believes the Stormont Executive will follow new Irish Government moves which will allow GAA teams to have full contact training on both sides of the border.

Full contract training is scheduled to resume for teams in the Republic of Ireland on 29 June.

"They can't do [that] in the north as things stand at the minute," McAvoy told BBC Radio Ulster.

"I think we would be confident the [Stormont] executive will move."

McAvoy's confidence that the rules will be effectively aligned in the two Irish jurisdictions comes even though there have been marked differences in the approaches to certain sports to date.

For example, international swimmers from Northern Ireland are currently unable to use their normal training base in Bangor because of differing rules and are having to travel down and back to the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

And when GAA pictures open again on Wednesday (24 June), teams in the south will be able to train in groups of up to 15 with the number restricted to 10 in Northern Ireland.

However, more significant dates are 29 June when the GAA plans to allow contact training and 17 July when the club GAA season is scheduled to resume.

GAA appears poised to start again after being suspended in early March because of the global pandemic

"We would certainly hope there is alignment both sides of the border long before that date [17 July]," the Ulster GAA chief executive told Good Morning Ulster.

"We do know the prevalence of contracting virus is much less in outdoor arenas so I think the logic suggests that they (the Executive) will move forward as well."

"They have always said that they will follow the science and the science is basically saying that the presence of coronavirus in the community has been well reduced.

"Or course, we have got to exercise caution and we will continue to do so."

With club action scheduled to resume next month, the GAA's timetable provides for the inter-county arena restarting on 17 October, with the intention to finish the All-Ireland Championships before Christmas.

The battle for the Sam Maguire Cup is expected to be fought on an old style straight knockout basis with the qualifiers and Super 8s backdoor systems jettisoned for this unprecedented year.

"We are now trying to squeeze everything in 24 weeks which we normally squeeze into 42 weeks so it's not going to be possible to squeeze everything in," added McAvoy.