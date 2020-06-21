O'Reilly came on to score the winning goal in the 1997 Ulster Championship final aged just 19

For one week only, in the build-up to the 1997 Ulster Final, the housewives of Cavan stayed at home and the men did the shopping.

Problem was, they only wanted to visit one shop. Working behind the counter of the butchers in Belturbet was 19-year-old Breffni forward Jason O'Reilly, and everybody wanted to talk to him.

Will youse win the final? Will you be starting? How's things going in training? What about Derry?

The Oak Leafers, still with nine of their 1993 All-Ireland-winning side in the starting team, were hot favourites yet for a football-mad county like Cavan waiting 28 years to lift a trophy they used to practically own, had left people frantic.

"Boys were coming in to the butchers to wish me luck... there were a lot more men in the shop than usual!" O'Reilly says.

"Fellas just wanted to talk football.

"My boss, Mark, would be telling me to hurry up, more people were waiting and needed to be served.

"Fellas came home from America for the final and they'd come in nearly expecting you to know who they were. 'Sure I'm related to so-and-so' and stuff like that, you wouldn't have a clue who they were but you'd nod and pretend you did.

"You were trying to live a normal life, go to training and keep your head down.

"Derry had a lot of big names but a lot of us were quite young and when you are young you fear no-one."

Cavan's most recent Ulster winning team combined an experienced group with a new influx of young talent

Older Cavan players like captain Stephen King, Bernard Morris, Damian O'Reilly and Ronan Carolan had suffered year after year of disappointment at senior level, barring a McKenna Cup title in 1988.

Many of the new wave, like Peter Reilly, Dermot McCabe, Anthony Forde and current manager Mickey Graham, played in the 1995 Ulster final loss to Tyrone. O'Reilly was there to watch.

"A guy I knew shouted over to me, 'you should be out there, you're every bit as good as anyone out there'. I laughed it off. I'd never played county minor so I paid no heed to it.

"But the next year Martin McHugh brought me in to the Under-21 set-up and within a month it had all changed."

Final benching a blessing in disguise

Cavan won the Ulster Under-21 title in '96, losing the All-Ireland final to Kerry, and with O'Reilly and Larry Reilly now added to the senior ranks the team started to pick up real momentum - although the summer of '97 was nearly over for them before it got started.

"We were blessed Fermanagh didn't beat us in the first round. Anthony Forde sent it to a replay but they had chances to beat us.

"We got out of jail and won the replay, and then we beat Donegal in the semi-final but I didn't play well and knew I was in trouble to hold on to my place for the final."

O'Reilly's fears were realised when he was handed the number 20 jersey for the Ulster final on 20 July 1997.

However he knew McHugh, an All-Ireland winner with Donegal just five years earlier, was shrewd enough to have a plan with him in mind.

"McHugh knew his players well and he probably knew coming on would suit me," O'Reilly said.

"Derry would be tiring and the game would open up. I knew I would a get a chance to come on and all I wanted was one opportunity to get in one-on-one with the keeper."

While others spent hours practising their shooting and kicking for points, goals were all that O'Reilly was interested in.

"I was always practising one-on-ones and keeping the ball low," said O'Reilly, now a coach with Leitrim.

"In coaching I'm always preaching to players to keep the ball low.

"I scored a lot of goals for Cavan but never spectacular goals. I always kept the ball low on the deck and found myself in the right place at the right time.

"The goal I scored in that Ulster final turned out to be my most enjoyable goal, though I didn't know it at the time."

The game was neatly poised at 0-9 each at half-time and it was all still there for Cavan when O'Reilly came on with around 15 minutes to go.

When a Derry shot dropped short, Cavan launched a counter-attack and Peter Reilly fizzed a raking left-footed drive down to Damian O'Reilly in the corner. He wrestled control and while it wasn't a great pass, Jason O'Reilly picked it up, drilled the ball low under the advancing Damian McCusker and wheeled away.

Cue one of the most memorable goal-scoring celebrations in Ulster championship history, O'Reilly pulling his jersey over his head, inspired by then Middlesborough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Who did it better? Jason O'Reilly paid homage to Middlesborough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli in his goal celebration

"I watched a lot of soccer and myself and Mickey Graham had said in training a few nights before that if either of us scored a goal we would copy him, so it was the first thing I thought of after I scored.

"Thankfully I didn't try to a Jurgen Klinsmann frontal dive... it was roasting that day and I'd probably have burnt the stomach off myself."

A Joe Brolly free cut the deficit to a single point but Cavan hung on, winning 1-14 to 0-16. Derry left to rue a Raymond Cunningham 'point' for Cavan that looked to be wide in the first half.

O'Reilly remembers: "After the final whistle the whole crowd came in and I was more tired after that than the minutes I'd played on the pitch because everyone was pulling you in different directions, holding you, hugging you, thumping you on the back".

"Some people thought they'd never see it and when you take a step back now you appreciate it was a huge thing, especially for the older players.

"They had to suffer a lot more heartbreak than we had, they had played for years with many good footballers and won nothing.

"They saw all that pain and grabbed the success with both hands."

By the time the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry came around a month later, O'Reilly admits deep down too many Cavan players did not believe they could win.

A lot of the older players were happy with their Ulster title, the younger players thought they would be back the next year.

Cavan awaits a 'special crop of players'

But the wait has gone on. It is now 23 years since the last of their 39 Ulster titles and a long time since Cavan supporters got to make that joyous run down the steps onto the pitch at St Tiernach's Park on Ulster final day.

"No titles since is very frustrating for the whole county. We are just waiting for a special crop of players to come along again.

Cavan reached the 2019 Ulster final but were soundly beaten by Donegal

"We got to the final last year but even though my heart wanted us to win it, my head knew that we wouldn't.

"Armagh were the better team over the two semi-final games and Donegal gave us a five-point hammering in the final.

"We need to win something, anything, even a McKenna Cup. Just some piece of silverware to get the confidence and belief going again.

"Now I don't think we are too far away from winning an Ulster again but when it will be I just don't know."