Daniel Heavron captained O'Donovan Rossa Magherafelt to a first Derry senior football title in 41 years in 2019

Derry GAA county chairman Stephen Barker says that the Derry Club Championships in football and hurling will take place over the 11-week period between 31 July and 11 October.

While some counties are considering reducing the number of games to allow players to take part in training ahead of the start of inter-county matches on 17 October, Barker has ruled that out.

"We are using the full 11 weeks to maximise the time available to us. There could be no better preparation for the county season," said Barker.

"The people at Croke Park have done a fantastic job in giving the club players 11 weeks before the inter-county season starts, with the provincial championships and the All-Irelands taking place from mid-October to Christmas.

"The Derry Club Championship is one of the best in Ireland and the level these guys will be playing at, latterly in very competitive quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, in preparation for returning to county action will be top notch."

The format for this year's Derry club series will involve four groups of four, with seedings for the knockout stages determined by the finishing position in the four different groups.

"Every footballer and hurler will be guaranteed four games. There is room for both club and county in this window to the end of the year and that is what we have tried to do," explained Barker.

"Rory [Gallagher, Derry football manager] will have a few weeks to prepare with the players before we take on Armagh in the Ulster SFC."

Covid officers and crowds

The Derry chairman explains that Covid-19 officers are currently being trained up by Croke Park in preparation for their roles in ensuring that testing guidelines are complied with at clubs across the country.

"It is a very difficult role and ideally we will have one per team to take the temperatures of players and assist the players.

"There will be a lot of responsibility on Covid officers but in fairness Croke Park are providing a lot of training for them."

A crowd of 10,000 spectators saw Magherafelt claim a first Derry football crown since 1978 by defeating Glen 0-12 to 0-11 in the 2019 Derry SFC decider and Barker is optimistic that crowds will be able to watch at least some of this year's fixtures.

"We would hope that, especially in the latter stages of our competitions, we would be allowed more and more spectators into games, with ticket-only one possibility," added the Derry chairman.

"At the end of the day without spectators there is not much point in having a championship match - it's not just about the 30 players on the field, it's all about community and sharing those special moments."