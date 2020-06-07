Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Croke Park's normal capacity is 82,300

GAA president John Horan has said that Croke Park could hold up to 21,000 fans even if the current two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

On Friday, the GAA unveiled a road map for a return to action with club games starting in late July and county games scheduled to resume in mid October.

The notion of behind closed doors games has not met with favour within the GAA.

Horan said on Sunday that a one-metre social distance rule could allow up to 42,000 spectators at Croke Park.

"We could probably put 21,000 people into Croke Park safely [under the two-metre social distancing rule]," said the GAA president in a live Facebook interview with his own Dublin club Na Fianna.

Ticket 'lottery' on cards

"The operations team in Croke Park have mapped it out.

"It would cause practicalities. There would be elements of a lottery for tickets and premium ticket holders would probably have to get a credit for tickets the following year and we would have to do a lottery for tickets.

"Until social distancing is scaled back, we just won't be able to pack Croke Park.

"It is our intention to get it [Croke Park] opening and going when we get the inter-county games going.

"If it [the social distancing rule] goes back to one metre, we would probably be able to double the attendance to 42,000."



Seats may put in on Hill 16

The GAA president added that the reduced spectators scenario could require seating being put into the famous Hill 16 section of the ground where Dublin fans traditionally congregate during the county's championship games.

"There's an issue with the Hill whether we would have to be seating in there because controlling crowds on terraces is always going to be a nightmare."

One of the issues which the GAA is having to contend is the traditionally older age profile of the vast majority of its stewards.

Given the increased susceptibility of Covid-19 to older people, this will require the GAA setting up a new stewarding operation, which by its very nature, will require younger people undertaking the task.

Croke Park's state of the art design with numerous access points to and from the ground means headquarters, seemingly, will be capable of hosting effectively 25% of normal capacity in a two-metre rule scenario.

However, this is unlikely to be the case for many prominent GAA grounds throughout the country and the various provincial councils are attempting to assess which venues will be best equipped to handle the social distancing requirements.