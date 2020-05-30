Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rolling back the years: Mickey Linden's scores a beautiful point for Mayobridge in 2018, aged 55.

Mickey Linden can still tell you DJ Kane's final words, minus a few expletives, before Down took the field at Celtic Park on 29 May 1994.

"Nice guys win nothing," the captain told his men.

Kane's speech was the crescendo to a build-up like no other, for a match that would be played like no other.

"DJ spoke before we went out and I've never witnessed a changing room like that before," recalls former corner-forward Linden, the two-time All-Ireland winner widely recognised as one of Down's all-time greats.

"The hair was standing on the back of my neck and I'm sure the other fellas were the same.

"We were in the best mental state we could be in for that game. When there's a wee bit of hurt in the team, that's when the focus is really there."

It was hurt that had driven Down in the weeks leading into their Ulster Championship quarter-final against reigning All-Ireland champions Derry.

Hurt was the motivator to what Linden describes as the most intensely focused preparation he experienced in 22 years of inter-county football.

Nearly three years on from lifting Sam Maguire, Down's reputation had taken a beating, with Derry their chief tormentors.

Derry lifted Sam Maguire for the first time in 1993

The 1994 encounter would be the fourth straight year that the sides met in Ulster.

In 1991 Down won via a replay, and in 1992 a late Peter Withnell red card helped Derry gain revenge with a three-point victory.

That defeat stung, but it was the encounter in Newry a year later that opened up Down's gaping wound.

In their own back yard, Down succumbed to a 0-9 to 3-11 defeat as Derry exposed an apparent chasm in quality between the sides.

"That was a bit of humiliation for us," says Linden.

"Things happened after that match, a lot of criticism of the team from both inside and outside the squad, there was a lot of hurt at that time.

"The team was at all-time low, you're talking about the team that won the All-Ireland in 1991, this is only two years later and we're being hammered out the gate by Derry on our own ground.

"You can imagine the feeling within the county, it wasn't good."

"A natural, inspirational leader" - DJ Kane was given the Down captaincy in 1994

It was a seminal moment for Down, one which might have signified the end of one of the county's great sides.

However manager Pete McGrath held the team together, and appointed Kane as the new captain.

"He was a natural, inspirational leader anyway but for me it was a very important call at that time," says Linden.

"DJ's leadership in the team was significant in the run up to that 1994 Championship as a whole, but particularly that Derry game.

"He probably would have been the player who was most friendly with the Derry guys.

"He was at college with a lot of them boys, so he knew them really well and was certainly out to make sure that we do not let this one slip away when we go to Derry."

As Linden re-tells it, it was Kane who established the Down's siege mentality, that they would mark their return as a force to be reckoned with by dethroning the reigning All-Ireland champions in their back yard.

26 years on from that afternoon at Celtic Park, name-checked every time the 'greatest game of all time' debate comes around, it is an easy thing to say it was a match that defined Down's journey that year.

But even then, before the ball was thrown-in, Down and Derry players from that day will say they felt they were playing for something more than a place in the Ulster semi-final.

"That was effectively the All-Ireland final that day," says Linden.

"If Derry had beat us I was totally convinced they would go and win the All-Ireland again.

"They were household names, fantastic footballers with real quality right through the side."

Down would go on to win 1-14 to 1-12 in a match fondly remembered for its balance of ferocious tempo and numerous high-quality moments from both sides.

Linden led Down's scoring with five, despite being tightly tracked all game by All-Star defender Gary Coleman.

"I wasn't really that surprised because he had marked me in previous years," Linden says.

"I suppose they probably thought Gary is a fantastic, rangy player and he's athletic.

"To be fair, no matter who was on me, the sort of ball I was getting in from Greg Blaney, Gregor McCartan, Conor Deegan and Eamonn Burns was fantastic.

"Gregor keeps telling me: 'I put it in a basket for you, you'd nothing to do but put it over the bar!'"

The pace was relentless and both sides took themselves to the edge, determined not to blink first.

There were, says Linden, two moments which tipped the scales in Down's favour.

The first, Neil Collins' stunning save to turn Anthony Tohill's goalbound effort over the bar.

"I don't think Anthony himself could believe it," Linden laughs.

"If you look back he's looking as if to say 'how the hell did you save that?'"

Into the second half the teams went, roared on by a capacity crowd who, entranced from the first minute, greeted each point as though it could be the winner as the back and forth continued.

In the end, Linden played his role as Down struck their fatal blow, collecting Blaney's ball in and laying it off to Ciaran McCabe in the blink of an eye, for McCabe to rifle his effort high into the net.

Greg Blaney's perfect ball in helped create Ciaran McCabe's decisive goal

According to Linden the goal was special, but it was the initial pass that won the match.

"Greg was so instrumental in that game," he says.

"He got the ball out on the wing, took one look up, saw that I was moving towards him and if the pass hadn't been perfect, the goal was never on.

"He hit me right in the chest and all I had to do was lay the ball off to Ciaran coming through.

"No better man would you want on the end of that past, Ciaran was just a prolific figure."

Down's celebrations upon the final whistle were indicative of a county who had rediscovered the spark, which for two years after becoming All-Ireland champions had been lost as they relinquished their place in the pecking order.

Linden went on to help Down defeat Dublin in the 1994 All-Ireland final

It was a win that ignited the Mourne men's run to lift Sam Maguire once more, beating Dublin by two in the final four months later.

Down's 1994 journey might only have started at Celtic Park, but it became one that may arguably have defined the county's golden generation every bit as much as their two All-Irelands.

"I think it will always be remembered because of the quality of football that was played, and it was probably as sweet a win as we ever had," says Linden.

"It's definitely the finest game I've played in a Down shirt."