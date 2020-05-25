Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lenny Harbinson was appointed manager of the Saffrons in September 2017

Antrim senior football manager Lenny Harbinson says resuming the inter-county game before clubs is the "logical" step.

It remains unknown whether inter-county championship football and hurling will be played in 2020 due to social distancing measures.

The GAA suspended all activities due to the coronavirus on 12 March.

"For me, as a county manager, I'm going to say that the counties should start first," said Harbinson.

"If you look at the logistics, 32 teams, hurling and football, backroom management teams, you're probably talking 2,500 people.

"So, to manage the county scene is easier than to manage the clubs. One club in Dublin could have 2,500 members. We know there are tens of thousands of club members so I don't think we should start with the clubs first.

"The natural, logical first step is from a county point of view. As I said, we're talking about 2,500 people so it would be a lot easier to monitor that."

Championship games would 'give nation a lift' - Harbinson

Harbinson also called for more clarity from the GAA's Central Council over a phased return to gaelic games.

Earlier this month, GAA president John Horan told RTE's The Sunday Game that games are unlikely to return while social distancing measures are in place.

That was after the Irish Government's phased reopening of the Republic of Ireland outlined that inter-county games would not take place until October at the earliest.

"My slight disappointment from Central Council is that although they were very clear and measured and came out with a professional message in terms of lockdown, it's been somewhat messy in terms of that clear, concise message about trying to return to the sport," he said.

"I think the public and the GAA public are well aware of the situation.

"If there was a two or three-step plan in place to say phase one would be at the end of August to complete the National Football League, stage two would be to start the first round of the Ulster Championship or Leinster Championship.

"Then over a five or six-week period you can have the All-Ireland series on a knockout basis."