Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

10 questions, 10 GAA grounds in Ulster.

You may know them from ground level, but can you identify the stadiums from a bird's eye view?

We'll accept either the name of the ground of the county who play there.

Can you get full marks? It's trickier than you might think.

Good luck and don't forget to let us know your score!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Can't see the quiz? Try hitting this link.