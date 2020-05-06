GAA officials to discuss future of 2020 All-Ireland Championships

All GAA activity has been suspended since 12 March

GAA officials from each county across Ireland will meet remotely on Wednesday to discuss the future of the 2020 All-Ireland Championships.

Management Committee members and chairpersons will examine when and if it will be possible to for the competitions to be played this year.

All GAA activity is currently suspended due to lockdown restrictions imposed in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Ulster Senior Football Championship was due to start on Sunday.

The Irish Government said last week that team sports such as Gaelic games could resume some activities from 20 July as part of a phased easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Connacht GAA President Gerry McGovern has called for the 2020 All-Ireland Championships to be cancelled, saying he favoured the GAA focusing on planning for next year instead.