Donegal's Emer Gallagher focusing on teaching as football is put on hold

Emer Gallagher (right) is missing the training sessions with Donegal but is keeping active by taking part in other sporting activities during lockdown

Like thousands of her teaching colleagues across the country, Donegal footballer Emer Gallagher has quickly become accustomed to educating from a distance.

Zoom and Google Classroom have replaced the whiteboard, the personal touch and the vital face-to-face interaction with her students, but as she has done on the playing fields, the Termon native has figured out a way to provide the best for her students.

A secondary school teacher at Loreto Secondary School, Gallagher, 25, understands how tough the last few months have been for her pupils.

"I have never been as busy. It's been a huge learning experience for me," says the Irish language teacher.

"I have nearly raided every educational app that's out there in the last few weeks, just trying to give the kids the best experience they can get at this time.

"There's definitely a lot more prep work, you have to have everything ready to go before you go online.

'It's not the same as a classroom environment'

"But it's so hard to feel like you are speaking to all the kids through your lessons. It's just not the same as the classroom environment.

"I just feel so bad for them, especially my Leaving Certs: they don't know what to expect.

"I can just imagine how hard it is for them to keep motivated, especially with the extended deadline of two months for their exams.

"I'd like to think they could reach out to me if they are finding it difficult."

While the delivery of lessons and classes has gradually become a fluid process, Gallagher still has concerns about how her students are coping.

A teacher's natural instinct relies on close contact with their students, but without that regular feed of information, it can be hard to judge.

Donegal clinched last year's Ulster Ladies Football title

The Donegal defender has started to lean heavily on Jigsaw, a charity that provides mental health information for children and adults working with children.

"I have never been happier to get involved with something as this campaign that Lidl are running though the LGFA with Jigsaw. I have really had my eyes opened to how much I can help on an individual basis.

"If you haven't really experienced mental health problems yourself, it is very hard to offer advice and solutions when you haven't been through what they are going through.

"Anxiety is such a huge thing that we are seeing in our students now. Every teacher is seeing it around the country, so having the knowledge and the material to be able to help the kids in how they can combat this has been really beneficial for me."

Mental health is a precious commodity for everyone though, and Gallagher is coping well as she operates her classroom from home.

'I've never played so many sports'

Building a new house next door to her home-place is keeping her busy, while she has leaned on sport to keep her mind fresh.

"My routine is different to say the least. I have definitely been enjoying being in the outdoors a lot more.

"Training now, you don't feel that you're up against a deadline, it's more about training to keep mentally and physically fit.

"I have never played such a range of sports in my life. We have brought out the badminton net, the tennis balls are out, the basketball too.

"We're lucky, I live right in front of a lake as well so we have two kayaks too so I'm getting a wide range of sports in. I'm pretty much covered in that respect.

"[But] You do miss the physical connection, just the craic and the banter that we have every night at training, but thanks to social media we have kept connected in a virtual way. You are used to life being 9 to 9, all of a sudden you have so much time at home has been a nice wind down period too.

"I think it's a once in a lifetime thing. But the one thing I've noticed is that I miss my team-mates, I'll appreciate football so much more when I get back on to the pitch."