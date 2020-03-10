Shaun Patton: Donegal football keeper unhappy with back pass rule change

Patton rejects any suggestion that Saturday's league clash will be a dress-rehearsal for the Ulster SFC meeting

Donegal's Shaun Patton has joined the chorus of keepers criticising the new rule which will ban defenders who receive kickouts passing the ball back to the men between the posts.

The rule passed at Congress will be in force for this year's championship.

"I don't think it's going to benefit the game in any shape or form," Patton told BBC Radio Foyle.

"But we are just going to have to wait and see what kind of change it has on the game."

Patton added: "I don't understand it. They are always trying to change rules.

"I suppose they are trying to improve the game but I think football has been moving in the right direction over the past number of years.

"Sometimes letting it sit for a while without changing the rules might have been the best option but we are just going to have to deal with it and see how it goes."

Rule change may reduce short kickouts

Patton does believe the rule change may convince keepers to reduce their amount of short kickouts.

"If you give a short kickout away to one of your defenders who is crowded out, it's more of a risk factor.

"Maybe it might eliminate some of the short kickouts. Hopefully it doesn't but, at the end of the day, every team wants to retain possession."

In fairness to Patton, he does not usually have to over-rely on short kickouts give his ability to find team-mates with the long ball into the middle third of the field.

Patton's late fumble against Dublin came after his brilliant display of kickouts at Croke Park

Patton's Dubs display spoiled by late mistake

Patton produced a stunning exhibition of long kickouts in the first half of Donegal's game against Dublin at Croke Park last month although the contest ended on a sour note for him as his mistake gifted a late goal to the All-Ireland champions who went on to clinch a fortunate one-point victory.

Donegal regrouped from that defeat to thump Monaghan by 10 points a week later but they are not out of the relegation woods as they go into Saturday evening's derby against Tyrone at Ballybofey in fifth place on five points - only two ahead of Mayo who currently occupy the second drop spot.

Declan Bonner's side will face the Red Hands in the Ulster quarter-finals on 17 May but Patton plays down any suggestion that Saturday's league contest is in any way a dress-rehearsal for the championship meeting.

"Championship is seven or eight weeks away - still a bit away. We're just going to go out, work hard and try and win the game.

"Every time you go out to play Tyrone, it's going to be an extremely good game.

"There's a lot of pride involved. The atmosphere around it is always great.

"I'm thoroughly looking forward to it but at the end of the day, our objective is to get two points because it's vitally important we get these two points and stay in Division One."