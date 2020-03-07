Armagh hammer Fermanagh 3-14 to 0-10 in Ulster derby to boost promotion hopes

Aidan Forker scored Armagh's second goal at Brewster Park

Armagh trounced relegation-threatened Fermanagh 3-14 to 0-10 at Brewster Park to boost their hopes of promotion from Division Two of the Football League.

The Orchard county's victory moved them above Roscommon to top the table, with the counties set to meet next weekend.

Jamie Clarke's early goal helped Armagh to a 1-8 to 0-3 half-time lead, with Aidan Forker and Aidan Nugent adding second-half goals for the visitors.

Fermanagh's fourth defeat in five games leaves them two adrift at the bottom.

Nugent top-scored for Armagh in the rearranged game with 1-2, while Rian O'Neill contributed 0-4, Rory Grugan 0-3 and Oisin O'Neill 0-2.

Jarlath Og Burns, Jason Duffy and Niall Grimley also pointed for Kieran McGeeney's side.

Division Two table

Teams P W D L Diff PTS Armagh 5 3 1 1 26 7 Roscommon 5 3 1 1 17 7 Cavan 5 3 0 2 02 6 Westmeath 5 2 1 2 -8 5 Laois 5 2 1 2 -8 5 Clare 5 2 0 3 -6 4 Kildare 5 2 0 3 -2 4 Fermanagh 5 1 0 4 -21 2

Fermanagh's scorers were Eoin McManus (0-4), Ryan Jones (0-2), Stephen McGullion (0-1), James McMahon (0-1), Aidan Breen (0-1) and Ciaran Corrigan (0-1).

Clarke found the net after just three minutes, catching the ball and beating his man, before slotting home to put Armagh in immediate control.

The visitors racked up 1-4 before McGullion registered the Ernemen's first score but Armagh went in eight points to the good at the interval.

Goals from Forker and Nugent extended their team's advantage to 3-10 to 0-4 and although Fermanagh rallied with four unanswered points, Armagh steadied the ship to run out comfortable winners and go top of the division on points difference.

Fermanagh now find themselves in grave danger of relegation, having lost four of their five fixtures so far - going down to Armagh, Kildare, Westmeath and Cavan.

Their sole victory to date has been against Roscommon and Ryan McMenamin's outfit must look to win their final two matches away to Clare and at home to Laois to have any chance of staying up and avoiding the likely prospect of playing Tier 2 Championship football this summer.

After facing Roscommon next weekend, Armagh will play Clare in Ennis in their concluding game.