Hurling League Division 2A: Antrim out to book final place against Offaly

Conor McCann's second half goal gave Antrim some crucial breathing space against Kerry last week

Antrim will secure their place in the Division 2A final as long as they avoid a heavy defeat by Offaly in Tullamore on Sunday.

The Saffrons are undefeated at the top of the table and will advance to the final on 14 March as long as they do not lose by 18 points or more.

A win would see Offaly also advance to the decider while an Antrim victory would set up a showpiece against Kerry.

Antrim are seeking a return to Divison 1B having been relegated in 2018.

The Ulster side assumed control of 2A by beating Kerry in Tralee last week.

The win put them on the cusp of a place in the final, and the Saffrons know that only a catastrophic outing against Offaly would see their league season draw to a close this weekend.

Antrim have been in fine scoring form during the campaign, racking up 5-27 against Meath two weeks ago.

However Offaly, too, possess significant firepower and are the division's highest scorers, hitting 4-29 and 5-29 in their two most recent wins over Wicklow and Mayo.