Division Two Football League: Fermanagh host Armagh in vital Enniskillen game

Armagh's win over Fermanagh in the penultimate Division Two round last year ultimately cost the Ernemen promotion

Allianz Football League Division Two: Fermanagh v Armagh Date: Saturday, 7 March Venue: Brewster Park Throw-in: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Sport website

Fermanagh host Armagh on Saturday night in a crucial Division Two Football League game with both promotion and relegation implications.

A five-point win for Armagh will move them to the top of the division on points difference and leave Fermanagh on the brink of relegation.

Armagh go into into the game on five points from four games - two behind leaders Roscommon.

Fermanagh have earned only two points from their opening four games.

The Ernemen handed Roscommon their only defeat of the campaign to date in round two but suffered narrow defeats in their other games against Kildare, Westmeath and Cavan.

Going into this weekend, Fermanagh are propping up the table but victory would see them move level on four points with sixth and seventh-placed Clare and Kildare.

Fermanagh's final two games see them away to Clare and at home to Laois, who currently sit on five points ahead of their penultimate game in Mullingar next weekend.

Division Two table

Teams P W D L Diff PTS Roscommon 5 3 1 1 17 7 Cavan 5 3 0 2 02 6 Armagh 4 2 1 1 13 5 Westmeath 5 2 1 2 -8 5 Laois 5 2 1 2 -8 5 Clare 5 2 0 3 -6 4 Kildare 5 2 0 3 -2 4 Fermanagh 4 1 0 3 -8 2

Such in the incredibly tight nature of Division Two, Armagh could conceivably still be sucked into a relegation battle which would put their tier-one championship status for this summer in doubt.

The two teams relegated to Division Three will face the indignity of playing in the new tier-two unless they can qualify for their provincial finals.

After their trip to Brewster Park on Saturday night, Armagh will host Roscommon in a potentially pivotal game next weekend before their concluding game against Clare in Ennis.

Armagh and Fermanagh have been regular opponents in recent seasons.

The counties were both promoted from Division Three in 2018 during a league campaign which saw their round-robin game ending in a 0-7 to 0-7 draw before Armagh edged a 1-16 to 0-17 victory in the divisional final at Croke Park.

A couple of months later, Fermanagh were deserved 0-12 to 0-7 winners over Armagh in an Ulster Championship campaign which saw them progress to the provincial decider.

Armagh avenged that result by claiming a 1-9 to 0-6 win in the penultimate round in Division Two as Fermanagh suffered a defeat which ultimately cost them promotion.

Victory in that game would have ensured promotion with a game to spare but in the event they missed out after also losing their final match against Meath in Navan.