Football League Division Three: Date switch for Down v Leitrim game

Barry O'Hagan was on top form for Down in the comfortable victory at O'Connor Park

Down's match against Leitrim in Football League Division Three has been moved forward to Saturday night at Pairc Esler.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon afternoon but now has a Saturday throw-in at 19:00 GMT.

Down sit third in the standings with two games left are are chasing a top-two spot to secure promotion.

Teams outside the top two will play in the second-tier championship unless they make their provincial final.

Down boosted their hopes of going up with an impressive 0-17 to 0-9 win over Offaly on Sunday.

Barry O'Hagan scored six points for the Mourne side in Tullamore as Paddy Tally's side chalked up their third victory of the campaign.

Connaire Harrison came closest to finding the net by hitting the the Offaly crossbar late in the game.