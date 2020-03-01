Hurling League Division 2A: Antrim hurlers beat Kerry in Tralee

Saffrons forward Conor McCann doubled Antrim's goal tally at Austin Stack Park

Antrim replaced Kerry at the top of Division 2A thanks to a 2-20 to 2-14 victory over the Kingdom in Tralee.

Kerry's Jordan Conway netted the only first-half goal but six points without reply helped the Saffrons to a 0-12 to 1-6 lead at half-time.

Domhnall Nugent netted for Antrim on the restart and Conor McCann added a second goal as the hosts pulled clear.

Mikey Boyle bagged a late consolation goal as the Ulster side made it four wins from four games.

It was a close opening to the top-of-the-table encounter at Austin Stack Park with the sides level at 0-6 apiece.

Neil McManus and James McNaughton were on target in Antrim's six-point burst with Conway's goal on 32 minutes reducing the gap to three points at the interval.

Nugent struck Antrim's opener just two minutes into the second half and McCann's goal 15 minutes from time left the Saffrons eight points in front.

Boyle found the net in added time but the day belonged to Antrim, who lead Kerry on score difference while also having a game in hand.