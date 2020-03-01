Ordhan Eastwood stars as Antrim beat Limerick in Division Four

Ordhan Eastwood kick three points in Antrim's draw with Carlow last weekend

Ordhan Eastwood hit 2-3 as Antrim ran out comfortable 2-21 to 1-12 winners against Division-topping Limerick in blustery conditions at Portglenone.

Padraig Scanlon netted early for Limerick and his goal was the difference at the break as the visitors held a 1-09 to 0-10 lead.

Saffrons forward Eastwood netted twice after the restart as Antrim made the most of a second-half breeze.

Antrim move up to second in Division Four, one point behind Limerick.

Patrick Healy cancelled out an early Limerick point, however Scanlon's close-range finish after six minutes put the visitors in control.

Limerick struck again shortly after before Patrick Healy, Conor Murray and Colum Duffin levelled the game at four points each.

Both sides traded scores for the remainder of the half, with Antrim's points coming through Patrick Gallagher, two scores from Eastwood and two frees from Paddy McBride, however the visitors edged into a 1-09 to 0-10 lead at the break.

Further points were exchanged after the restart but Antrim got the breakthrough they were looking for when McBride found himself in space before squaring for Eastwood who punched into the net from close range on 39 minutes.

With the wind blowing in their advantage, Lenny Harbinson's men extended their lead through further scores from Murray, Eastwood and Dermot McAleese.

Eastwood grabbed his second goal of the game with 19 minutes played in the second half after being set up by Conor Small before three points from Paddy Cunningham and two scores from McBride put the Saffrons further ahead.

Limerick responded with a late score but Antrim ran out comfortable winners by 12 points as they boosted their promotion hopes.