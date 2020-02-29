Rory Brennan's late goal lifts Tyrone to dramatic win over Dublin in storm-hit Omagh

Tyrone battled atrocious conditions in Omagh to hand Dublin their first defeat of the season

A late Rory Brennan goal lifted Tyrone to a 1-10 to 1-7 victory over Dublin in a Division One clash played out in atrocious conditions at Healy Park.

Brennan scored the Red Hands' first goal in six hours of football to hand the All-Ireland champions their first defeat of the season.

Colm Basquel's second-minute goal gave the All-Ireland champions a dream start before Tyrone battled back.

The win lifts Tyrone into third place after picking up two precious points.

It was the performance Mickey Harte would have wanted - and demanded - following their crushing defeat at the hands of Galway in Tuam last time out.

Tyrone's win lifts them away from danger in Division One and gives Galway the chance to move two points clear of Dublin when they travel to Meath on Sunday.

Red Hands recover from slow start

Hoping to restore some pride after their 19-point defeat by Galway, Tyrone were left playing catch-up after only two minutes when Basquel found the top corner of Niall Morgan's net.

In a typically thrusting Dublin attack, Michael Fitzsimons found Basquel, who took the pass in his stride before rifling an unstoppable shot past Morgan.

The players struggled to negotiate the high winds as Dean Rock's attempt at a score got caught up in the wind and ended near the corner flag.

Conor Meyler kicked Tyrone's first score after 15 minutes before a fine point Rory Brennan point brought the hosts to within one point.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan kicked five points on a big night for Tyrone

And while James McCarthy cut the Red Hands defence open to tee up a Brian Fenton point, it was Tyrone who looked stronger as the first half wore on.

First, Liam Rafferty fisted over the bar after Peter Harte took O'Neill's pass down under pressure before Morgan split the posts with a sweetly-struck free.

Rock converted a free to nudge Dublin ahead once more but Tyrone continued to find space, and after a well-taken Peter Harte point, the impressive Rafferty came close to scoring his side's first goal since their opening game when his powerful drive rattled off Evan Comerford's crossbar.

Tyrone were reduced to 14 men when Padraig Hempsey received a black card for his part in a brawl which took place in the tunnel as the players made their way into the dressing rooms at half-time.

Brennan to the fore as spirited Tyrone edge Dubs

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the home side edged ahead when Harte scored a brilliant individual point before Cillian O'Shea, Niall Scully and Kevin McManamon scored swung the game back in Dublin's favour.

But Tyrone dug in, and after leading scorer Darren McCurry registered his first score of the evening with a free, Morgan nailed two kicks either side of Scully's black card to give the hosts the edge.

The five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions have at times looked in trouble during this year's league campaign, but having pegged back Monaghan and Donegal, they were undone by a spirited Tyrone in Omagh.

A couple of Rock frees either side of Morgan's fifth point of the night kept the score level heading into a tense final five minutes as Brennan broke through the Dublin defence to score the decisive goal and spark ecstatic scenes among a soaked Healy Park crowd.

Dublin threatened to spoil the party with a late score but the hosts held firm in the dying seconds for a morale-boosting victory.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7

Division Three London 2-10 Wicklow 5-9 Wexford 1-9 Sligo 2-7

Sunday

Division One Donegal v Monaghan 14:00 GMT, Ballyshannon Meath v Galway 14:30, Navan Mayo v Kerry 13:00, Castlebar

Division Two Laois v Kildare 13:00, Portlaoise Roscommon v Westmeath 14:00, Dr Hyde Park Fermanagh v Armagh 14:00, Brewster Park Cavan v Clare 14:30, Breffni Park

Division Three Cork v Derry 14:00, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Lough v Leitrim 14:00, Dowsallshill Longford v Tipperary 14:30, Pearse Park Offaly v Down 14:30, O'Connor Park Waterford v Carlow 19:00, Fraher Field