Fermanagh against Armagh postponed after Brewster Park pitch inspection
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Fermanagh's Football League Division Two encounter with Ulster rivals Armagh has been postponed after Brewster Park failed a pitch inspection.
Details for the rescheduled fixture will be announced by the GAA on Monday.
Tyrone's win over Dublin on Saturday was played in atrocious conditions as Storm Jorge affected the weekend's league fixtures.
Donegal against Monaghan goes ahead in Division One after a pitch inspection in Ballyshannon.
Cavan's Division Two game with Clare will also go ahead as scheduled at Breffni Park.
Mickey Graham's side currently top the keenly-contested Division with three wins from their first four games.
Armagh lead the chasing pack, one point adrift of Cavan, while Fermanagh as second from bottom after only one win four games.
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Saturday
|Division One
|Tyrone
|1-10
|Dublin
|1-7
|Division Four
|London
|2-10
|Wicklow
|5-9
|Wexford
|1-9
|Sligo
|2-7
Sunday
|Division One
|Donegal
|v
|Monaghan
|14:00 GMT, Ballyshannon
|Meath
|v
|Galway
|14:30, Navan
|Mayo
|v
|Kerry
|13:00, Castlebar
|Division Two
|Laois
|v
|Kildare
|13:00, Portlaoise
|Roscommon
|v
|Westmeath
|14:00, Dr Hyde Park
|Fermanagh
|P-P
|Armagh
|14:00, Brewster Park
|Cavan
|v
|Clare
|14:30, Breffni Park
|Division Three
|Cork
|v
|Derry
|14:00, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
|Lough
|v
|Leitrim
|14:00, Dowsallshill
|Longford
|v
|Tipperary
|14:30, Pearse Park
|Offaly
|v
|Down
|14:30, O'Connor Park
|Division Four
|Antrim
|v
|Limerick
|14:00, Portglenone
|Waterford
|v
|Carlow
|14:00, Fraher Field