GAA Congress: Motion to introduce black cards in hurling rejected

A motion to introduce black cards into hurling has been comprehensively rejected at the GAA's annual Congress at Croke Park.

The motion was defeated 82-18 with Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana among those speaking against it.

The Gaelic Players Association's Seamus Hickey said that 89 percent of players were against the motion.

Black cards, which see players sin-binned for 10 minutes, were introduced in football in 2014.

Former GAA president Sean Kelly spoke against the motion, saying that black cards haven't been satisfactory used in football.

"We should be slow to introduce something to hurling that isn't 100 per cent satisfactory in football at the minute," said Kelly, who also alluded to high-profile hurling managers including Davy Fitzgerald (Wexford) and Brian Cody (Kilkenny) having recently voiced opposition against the motion.

"We should take into account the views of the players."

Similarly, a motion proposing that two points should be awarded for balls struck over the bar was overwhelmingly rejected, with 77 percent of delegates voting against it.

Tier two football championship to be named Tailteann Cup

Also during Saturday afternoon's session in congress, GAA president John Horan announced that the new Tier Two football championship will be named the Tailteann Cup.

The name is derived from the ancient Celtic sports festival of the same name.

"In ancient Ireland, our athletic and sporting prowess was celebrated every summer by the staging of the Tailteann Games, a festival that some scholars date as far back as 1600 BC," said Horan.

"A recent meeting of Ard Chomhairle has agreed to dedicate a new trophy for the Tier 2 senior football championship to be called the Tailteann Cup - a name that honours this link to Ireland's sporting heritage and crowns modern day sporting heroes in one of our native games."

GAA president John Horan voiced his support for the new two-tiered football championship

Horan used the opportunity to voice support for the tiered championship, which attracted a negative response from some quarters - including the Club Players' Association - before it was passed at a Special Congress in October.

"This competition came out of a desire from several counties to have a championship that was inclusive and not exclusive.

"Far from being a radical new departure, it follows a tiered path that is well known in inter-county championship hurling, at club championship level, schools' level and across our sister organisations where it has proven itself to be effective.

"Yet, for all of that, it still does not deny a county a chance at aiming for the Sam Maguire Cup if they are good enough."