GAA Football League: Donegal set for crunch Monaghan match

Monaghan swept aside Mayo at Clones last week

Donegal host high-flying Monaghan on Sunday knowing that defeat will put their top-flight status in jeopardy.

With three games left, Declan Bonner's side sit outside the relegation places only on goal difference having won one of their four games.

By contrast Monaghan have collected five points from their last three matches.

Victory over an ill-disciplined Mayo at Clones last week left Seamus McEnaney's men just one point off the top two.

After an opening round defeat by Galway, Monaghan have produced some seriously impressive displays and have since only dropped points against Dublin, who clawed back a 10-point deficit to secure a draw against the Farney men at Croke Park.

Having won Division Two last year, Donegal's top-flight results have not matched their performances with two of their defeats, against Galway and Dublin, coming by just one point.

Division Two

In Division Two, Ulster sides Cavan and Armagh are among the five counties chasing promotion, with the Breffni men currently in the box seat.

Since their defeat by Armagh in the opening round, Cavan have won three straight and a win over bottom side Clare will leave them poised to seize an instant return to Division One as the league season reaches its climax.

Cavan (v Clare): R Galligan; S Murray, P Faulkner, K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, O Kiernan; T Galligan, C Conroy; E Doughty, G McKiernan, M Reilly; O Pierson, J Smith, B Magee.

Fermanagh need a win to ease their relegation fears

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh occupy the second promotion spot on goal-difference with Roscommon, Westmeath and Laois also on five points.

The Orchard County meet Fermanagh at Brewster Park on Sunday, with the Ernemen seeking vital points as they tussle with Clare and Kildare to retain their Division Two status.

Fermanagh: J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, K McDonnell; D McCusker, J McMahon, Shane McGullion; R Jones, E Donnelly; A Breen, U Kelm, C Corrigan; Stephen McGullion, C Jones, D McGurn.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, B Donaghy, A Forker; C O'Neill, S Sheridan, J McElroy; N Grimley, O O'Neill; R Grugan, S Campbell, M Shields; C Turbitt, R O'Neill, J Duffy.

Division Three

As is the case in Division Two, there are two Ulster teams in the hunt for promotion in the third tier with Down and Derry both on five points.

With Cork leading the pack on eight points, Derry face a difficult challenge as they head to Pairc Ui Chaoimh, however the Oak Leafers will bring some form down to Munster having won their last two games.

With a home fixture against Longford, also on five points, to come a week later Derry have truly entered the business end of the campaign.

Derry (v Cork): O Lynch; P McGrogan, B Rogers, C McWilliams; S Downey, C McKaigue, N Keenan; C McFaul, P Cassidy; E Bradley, N Loughlin, D Tallon; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Toner.

Despite some shaky form, Down boss Paddy Tally will be pleased that his side travel to Offaly with much still to play for.

Like Derry, Offaly come into the contest on the back of consecutive wins while Down collected two points last week against Longford to get back on track following a resounding defeat by Cork a week earlier.

Division Four

Antrim can move to within a point of Division Four leaders Limerick with a win in Portglenone on Sunday.

The Saffrons kept their promotion hopes alive as they rallied late on to secure a draw with Carlow last week.

Limerick have a 100% record after four games, with Billy Lee's side notching 5-10 as they motored past an abject Wexford at Rathkeale last weekend.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Sunday

Division One Donegal v Monaghan Meath v Galway

Division Two Roscommon v Westmeath Fermanagh v Armagh Cavan v Clare

Division Three Cork v Derry Louth v Leitrim Longford v Tipperary Offaly v Down