Larry McCarthy voted in as GAA president-elect after edging out Jarlath Burns

McCarthy becomes the first overseas president in the history of the GAA

Larry McCarthy has been named the new GAA president-elect after edging out Jarlath Burns in the vote at Congress.

The New York delegate received 142 counts, 10 more than Armagh native Burns, after the fourth count at Croke Park on Friday night.

Cork-born McCarthy, 65, becomes the first overseas president in the history of the GAA.

McCarthy will take over from current incumbent John Horan in 2021 and hold the position until 2024.

Originally from Bishopstown in Cork, McCarthy moved to New York to complete a Masters degree in 1985 having helped Limerick's Thomond College to an All-Ireland club football title in 1978.

He has since served as the secretary and chairman of New York GAA and works as a lecturer in Sports Management at Seton Hall University.

"I'm very disappointed obviously for all of the people that came here to support me," Burns, 52, told BBC Newsline.

"I have to say I'm really happy for Larry McCarthy. I know it would come as news to some people that the GAA is an international organisation, but for those of us who love the association, I think it's a wonderful achievement for the GAA."

Jarlath Burns said he was "happy" for successful candidate McCarthy

McCarthy has stated that he will move back to Ireland to complete his three-year term in office.

"It was a great campaign," said McCarthy.

"We crossed paths with each other up and down the country and half-way around the world.

"I want to thank my wife Barbara and our two sons Conor and Shane.

"I want to thank Sligo Football Club for the nomination way back in Gaelic Park last September. I want to thank my two other clubs, my home club Bishopstown and also Raheny up here in Dublin who I played with for a number of years."