Jarlath Burns commits to curbing county spending if he becomes new GAA president

Burns was previously chairman of the GAA's 125th anniversary committee.

Jarlath Burns has said he will aim to address the levels of spending by counties if he is successful in his bid to become the new GAA president.

The former Armagh football captain is one of five candidates in the running for the role, to be announced at Friday night's Annual Congress.

Burns and New York-based Cork native Larry McCarthy are believed to be the frontrunners for the position.

"The county game is the jewel in the crown," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"It is what makes us tick but, speaking to all of the executive committees, they have said that it is getting harder and harder to service the county game.

"Of course, there are other things which are important - our amateur staff are our most valuable asset.

"Then there is also the club game. It is important that we reform our priorities slightly to get back to the grassroots and the development of the game.

"Our games must be accessible to everyone who wants to play in them but, because of the demands of the county game, it is difficult for some of our best players to make that commitment."

Carlow's Jim Bolger, Jerry O'Sullivan of Cork and Roscommon's Michael Rock are the other candidates to succeed Dubliner John Horan as GAA president.

Silverbridge man Burns, who is principal of St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, captained the Orchard County to the 1999 Ulster Football title and has since served in numerous high-profile GAA administrative roles.

He also said he would he would aim to reduce match ticket prices if he becomes the new president.

"We have to remember that 85% of what we earn goes back into grassroots and the development of the game," he continued.

"I just think that at times we do out-price our matches. Last year the Ulster Council reduced its prices for the Championship, and crowds and revenues went up. Maybe that is a lesson for us all."

If successful, Burns would become the sixth GAA president from a northern county and the first since Fermanagh's Peter Quinn, who occupied the role from 1991-1994.