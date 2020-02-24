GPA call for ban on betting advertisements during live GAA broadcasts

GPA CEO Paul Flynn says the GPA want to remove the link between gambling at the GAA

The Gaelic Players Association has contacted the GAA about banning betting advertisements during the broadcast of live games.

The GPA has called for a ban be written into GAA rule, and if successful, the GAA would become the first sporting organisation to take such a step.

A motion will be discussed by Central Council and the GPA aim for the rule change to be implemented in 2021.

The Association say gambling adverts present a risk to all players.

In December, the Economic and Social Research Institute reported nearly 80 percent of respondents believed teammates engage in gambling on either a daily or a weekly basis.

"It was clear from the ESRI Report that gambling is an issue that concerns inter-county players," said GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

"Both the GAA and the GPA have long been leaders in this area and we'll now work with Central Council to take another big step towards removing the link between gambling and our games.

"Removing this intrinsic link between inter-county games and betting advertising reduces the risk of vulnerable members of the association developing issues with problem gambling.

"In light of the impact gambling addiction has had on many of our members, the GPA wish to remove any direct link to gambling advertising and our members."