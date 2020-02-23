Antrim's hurlers aid promotion push with Meath win

Eoghan Campbell scored Antrim's second goal at O'Cathain Park

Antrim's hurlers continued their unbeaten start to Division 2A with a crushing 5-27 to 1-15 victory over Meath at Portglenone.

Early goals from Keelan Molloy and Eoghan Campbell set the tone for the encounter against Meath, who had Alan Douglas and Like Moran sent off.

The Saffrons led 2-13 to 0-08 at the interval and added a third goal after the restart through James McNaughton.

Neil McManus scored two late goals to secure the win.

The early stages of the game were evenly poised, with Meath moving into a two-point advantage before Molloy netted for the hosts.

Meath levelled the encounter up once more before Campbell added a second goal after seven minutes to put Darren Gleason's outfit in control.

Antrim didn't look back from there, with McManus and Molloy aiding the hosts' cause with a flurry of points before Douglas and Moran were given their marching orders for second yellow cards.

The one-way traffic continued after the interval, with McNaughton scoring one minute into the second half as the visitors struggled to cope with Antrim's consistent scoring.

The home side held an 18-point advantage heading into the final five minutes, before two goals from McManus added further gloss to the scoreline, although Nick Potterton's goal did mean that Meath ended the encounter on a positive note.

Kerry's perfect start to the league campaign means they currently top the division, although Antrim sit second and have a game in hand after last weekend's fixture in Offaly was postponed.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Sunday

Division One Group A Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16 Cork 2-21 Limerick 0-29 Tipperary 2-27 Westmeath 0-16

Division One Group B Kilkenny 1-19 Clare 2-13

Division Two A Antrim 5-27 Meath 1-15 Mayo 1-13 Offaly 5-29

Division Two B Kildare 5-21 Roscommon 2-12 London 0-16 Down 2-26

Division Three A Armagh 1-19 Louth 1-18 Donegal 1-15 Monaghan 1-05 Tyrone 0-23 Longford 1-15

Division Three B Sligo 2-17 Leitrim 1-15

Saturday

Division One Group B Dublin 0-18 Wexford 2-14 Laois 0-15 Carlow 0-14

Division Two A Wicklow 1-12 Kerry 1-20

Division Two B Derry 4-22 Warwickshire 2-07