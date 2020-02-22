Cathal McShane: All-Star to start for Tyrone in Galway Division One contest

Cathal McShane came on as a second-half sub in Tyrone's win over Kerry

Cathal McShane has been named in Tyrone's side for Sunday's Football League Division One game against Galway in Tuam.

McShane's inclusion at full-forward is one of two changes to the starting line-up from the win over Kerry.

Daniel Kerr drops out of the full-forward line while Brian Kennedy replaces Conn Kilpatrick at midfield.

McShane came on as a second-half sub in the win over the Kingdom when he contributed a point to the victory.

The All-Star revealed four days before the Kerry game that he had opted to turn down a contract offer from Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows after taking part in a trial Down Under.

Walshe in line for Monaghan return

Tyrone and Galway both go into Sunday's game on the same four-points total as table toppers Dublin.

While Meath are looking odds on for relegation after losing their opening three games, only one point separates all other seven times.

Mayo currently occupy the other relegation spot on points difference but are only a point behind the pacesetters.

Monaghan are set to welcome back Colin Walshe for their home game with Mayo at Clones on Sunday.

The former All-Star defender missed the three opening league games after he was injured in last month's Dr McKenna Cup final.

After letting slip a glorious chance to beat Dublin as they drew at Croke Park, Monaghan go into Sunday's on three points - the same total as Mayo.

Tyrone: N Morgan; N Kelly, R McNamee, L Rafferty; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; C Cavanagh, B Kennedy; K McGeary, N Sludden, D McCurry; F Burns, C McShane, C Meyler

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Dublin v Donegal Croke Park

Division Two Fermanagh v Cavan Brewster Park

Division Three Down v Longford Pairc Esler Tipperary v Cork Thurles

Division Four Sligo v Waterford Markievicz Park, 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Kerry v Meath Killarney, 13:00 Galway v Tyrone Tuam Monaghan v Mayo Clones

Division Two Clare v Laois Ennis Westmeath v Armagh Mullingar Kildare v Roscommon Newbridge

Division Three Derry v Louth Owenbeg Leitrim v Offaly Carrick-on-Shannon