Declan Bonner: Donegal boss says Dublin Croke test will show where his team are

Patrick McBrearty is expected to return to the Donegal squad for Saturday's game at Croke Park

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says Saturday's Football League Division One game against Dublin at Croke Park will "tell us a fair thing about us".

The Ulster champions go into the match on three points when they should have six after letting leads slip to draw with Mayo and lose against Galway.

"Any errors or lapses of concentration at this level are punished," Bonner told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We've learned our lesson the hard way. Hopefully we do learn from it."

At the moment, Donegal's three points put them fourth in the table but that it a perilous position with Mayo currently occupying one of the relegation positions on the same total.

Meath looks odds on for going straight back down after losing their three opening games, which included a defeat by Donegal in Navan, but only one point separates all other seven Division One teams.

Hugh McFadden will be available for Donegal's game against Dublin following injury

Donegal face tough looking run-in

Donegal face a tough looking run-in with games against Monaghan, Tyrone and Kerry coming up after Saturday's contest at GAA headquarters.

"They are all difficult matches and every point is going to be valuable," adds Bonner.

"On Saturday, we're going in against the best team in the country and it's a big challenge but one that we're relishing and looking forward to."

On the face of it, Dublin's struggles two weeks ago when the needed a late run of scores to snatch a draw against Monaghan at Croke Park should give Donegal a certain amount of optimism - particularly given that Paddy McBrearty is expected to be available along with Hugh McFadden, Daire O Baoill and Caolan McGonagle.

McBrearty has resumed Donegal training after spending time in the US while McFadden, O Baoill and McGonagle have recovered from injury.

However, another way of looking at it is that new Dublin boss Dessie Farrell will surely have laid into his team following what he described as a "very poor" first-half display against Monaghan when the Farney men moved into a shock 10-point lead.

Farrell has brought a number of new players into the squad but was still able to start 10 of last year's All-Ireland Final-winning line-up against Monaghan.

"Dessie Farrell, like every other manager, is trying out a number of new players," added Bonner.

"We're in exactly the same position but they still have the nucleus of those [experienced] players such as Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Brian Fenton etc etc. They are all still in there and it's going to be a big ask for us on Saturday evening."

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Dublin v Donegal Croke Park

Division Two Fermanagh v Cavan Brewster Park

Division Three Down v Longford Pairc Esler Tipperary v Cork Thurles

Division Four Sligo v Waterford Markievicz Park, 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Kerry v Meath Killarney, 13:00 Galway v Tyrone Tuam Monaghan v Mayo Clones

Division Two Clare v Laois Ennis Westmeath v Armagh Mullingar Kildare v Roscommon Newbridge

Division Three Derry v Louth Owenbeg Leitrim v Offaly Carrick-on-Shannon