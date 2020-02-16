GAA Football League: Impressive Cavan dominate Laois to boost survival hopes

Stephen Murray scored two goals for Mickey Graham's outfit in Portlaoise

Cavan boosted their Division Two survival hopes with an impressive 3-10 to 1-06 victory away to Laois in the Football League at O'Moore Park.

Eoin Lowry scored Laois's goal against the run of play, which was cancelled out by a flurry of Cavan points and Evan Doughty's strike.

Stephen Murray added two second-half goals to wrap up the victory.

After being tipped for relegation, Cavan now top Division Two along with Armagh and Westmeath after three games.

A series of early points set the tone for the game, which was rearranged after being postponed due to Storm Ciara last weekend, with Oisin Pierson scoring for the visitors either side of Sean Byrne's point from play.

Bryan Magee and Gerard Smith extended Cavan's lead, although the hosts did respond through Kieran Lillis.

However Laois found the net when Lowry scored after a goalmouth scramble on 21 minutes, with Mark Barry edging the hosts further ahead as the sun began to shine in Portlaoise.

Magee stopped the rot with a free, before parity was restored through Pierson's third score of the game.

Cavan were hitting the more consistent scores in an open match, aided by two further points from Smith before Evan Doughty netted to give the Breffnimen a comfortable 1-08 to 1-03 buffer at the interval after Robert Pigott's black card for Laois.

Murray, who was on as a half-time substitute two minutes earlier, scored Cavan's second goal from play before Magee put Mickey Graham's side further in front.

Evan O'Carroll briefly halted the mass of Cavan points with two well-taken scores, but goalkeeper Raymond Galligan soon restored the eight-point margin before being called into action at the other end to keep out Gary Walsh's penalty

Laois were unbeaten in their opening two games, and responded once more through John O'Loughlin's point from play but Murray added his second goal of the game in the final minute despite Smith's black card.

Allianz Football League results

Division Two: Laois 1-06 Cavan 3-10

Division Three: Louth 2-10 Offaly 2-13

Division Four: Wicklow 1-15 Sligo 1-10