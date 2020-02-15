Storm Dennis: Antrim's NHL Division 2A game with Offaly postponed

O'Connor Park in Tullamore was set to host the Division 2A encounter

Antrim's crucial Division 2A Hurling League match away to Offaly on Sunday has been postponed following a pitch inspection at O'Connor Park.

Storm Dennis hit the UK and Ireland on Saturday, causing disruption to many sporting fixtures across the weekend.

Saturday's MacRory Cup quarter-final between St. Patrick's Armagh and Omagh CBS was also called off due to the weather conditions at Dunmoyle.

The tie has been rescheduled for Wednesday, with throw in at 14:30 GMT.

All four of Saturday's Ulster Under-20 Football Championship quarter-finals have also been postponed, with Ulster GAA yet to confirm when the games will be rescheduled for.

Antrim have a maximum four points after beating Wicklow and Mayo in their opening two games.

Offaly are on two points after a narrow opening win over Meath was followed by a three-point defeat in Kerry.