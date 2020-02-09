David Clifford's red card in Kerry's defeat by Tyrone 'disgusts' Oisin McConville

Kerry star David Clifford was sent off at Edendork after referee Fergal Kelly consulted an umpire

Former Armagh star Oisin McConville says he was left "disgusted" by David Clifford's controversial sending off in Kerry's Division One Football League defeat by Tyrone on Sunday.

Clifford missed the final 15 minutes of action in Edendork after his red card as Tyrone earned a 0-14 to 0-13 win.

The Kerry star got a second yellow card after ending up on the ground during a tangle with Tyrone's Ben McDonnell.

"For an umpire to make a call like that is just disgusting," said McConville.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound on Sunday, McConville added: "Tyrone targeted him because he was on the second yellow card and as a result of that got him sent off.

"It's a ridiculous situation which is happening more and more. Defenders are overly physical on forwards and all of a sudden the referee takes the easy option, let's book the two of them.

"Unfortunately for David Clifford he had already been booked for an innocuous tackle in the first half."

It wasn't a yellow card - Kerry boss Keane

Longford referee Fergal Kelly handed Clifford his second yellow after consulting with his umpires, but the Kingdom view was that their star forward had been targeted with a view to getting him sent off following his earlier caution.

Clifford looked furious with the decision while Kerry manager Peter Keane also made clear his displeasure after the final whistle in Edendork.

"My take on it was that it wasn't a yellow card," the Kerry boss told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"He was on a yellow card from earlier and he was probably easy pickings to give two yellow cards to."

TV footage appeared to show that McDonnell had his hands around Clifford's neck as he pinned the Kerry star to the ground.

Former All-Ireland winner McConville said Sunday's controversial red card will have been a "horrible" experience for Clifford.

"It's very disenchanting for somebody like David Clifford who is one of our top players.

"He should be getting protection. That's what he should have got from the umpire today."

Oisin McConville is a regular GAA pundit for BBC Sport Northern Ireland

GAA must overhaul refs system - McConville

McConville believes the GAA's latest contentious umpiring call should convince Croke Park to overhaul the system of officiating which allows referees to bring in friends and in some case family members "as part of a nice day out".

"We have loads of new young referees. What better way to introduce them but to put them as part of an umpiring team every week. They would have more of a feel for it.

"There's been a real reluctance to introduce new referees.

"We keep rolling out the same people and the more we roll them out, the more there are disenchanted referees in the background who aren't getting an opportunity.

"I see these guys at college level. We were beaten in a college semi-final. I had two players sent off. I had one who had a black card and I went over and congratulated him afterwards because he just let the game flow and gave the players an opportunity to express themselves.

"He's not getting all the opportunities because he's not ticking all the boxes he's supposed to tick."