Tyrone fight back to beat Kerry in Division One as Donegal are pipped by Galway

David Clifford picked up a second yellow card after he ended up on the ground in a wrestling match with Tyrone substitute Ben McDonnell

Tyrone's superb second-half display saw them beat Kerry 0-14 to 0-13 in Division One as Donegal were edged out 2-8 to 2-7 by Galway in Letterkenny.

In a game moved to Edendork, David Clifford's four points helped Kerry lead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

But Edendork man's Darren McCurry's tally of 0-6 contributed to Tyrone's fightback as Clifford and Peter Harte were sent off.

Cathal McShane notched a point after coming on in the second half.

McShane committed his future to Tyrone football in midweek after turning down the offer of a contract with Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows.

Clifford was furious with his 65th-minute dismissal as he picked up his second yellow card after appearing to be wrestled to the ground by Tyrone substitute Ben McDonnell.

Longford referee Fergal Kelly handed Clifford his second yellow card after consulting with his umpires, but the Kingdom view seemed to be me that their star forward had been targeted with a view to getting him sent off following his earlier yellow card.

"My take on it was that it wasn't a yellow card," Kerry manager Peter Keane told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"He was on a yellow card from earlier and he was probably easy pickings to give two yellow cards to."

TV footage appeared to show that McDonnell had his hands around Clifford's neck as he pinned the Kerry star to the ground.