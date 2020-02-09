Antrim beat London 0-14 to 0-10 at Ruislip to boost Division Four promotion hopes

Paddy Cunningham helped Antrim reach the Ulster Final in 2009

Antrim refused to be blown off course by Storm Ciara as they saw off London 0-14 to 0-10 in their National League Division Four encounter at Ruislip.

The victory makes it two wins from three for the Saffrons this campaign.

With the wind in their favour in the first half Antrim led 0-9 to 0-1 at the break and despite London improving in the second half Antrim eased home.

Paddy Cunningham top-scored with four points, with Paddy McBride and Dermot McAleese contributing three apiece.

Colum Duffin, Ruairi McCann, Niall Delargy and Conor Murray scored one point each, while London ended with 14 men.

The win will be a particularly welcome one given the disappointing nature of Lenny Harbinson's side's one-point defeat by Sligo last week.

Antrim lie third in the Division Four table as one of three counties on four points, two behind league leaders Limerick.

They host sixth-placed Carlow in their next fixture on 23 February.