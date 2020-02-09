Shane McGuigan hits seven points as Derry beat Tipperary in Division Three

Six of McGuigan's seven points were frees

Derry kept their Division Three promotion hopes alive with a four-point home victory over Tipperary amidst a strong wind at Celtic Park.

Shane McGuigan starred for the Oak Leaf men, scoring seven points as his side won 0-10 to 0-6 in a match which only went ahead after two pitch inspections.

Playing against the wind, Derry produced a controlled performance to lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Tipperary were down to 13 men for a period during the second half.

It was a first win in three National League matches for Rory Gallagher's men, who drew with Leitrim on the opening day before losing to Down last week.

The loss sees the Premier County lose their unbeaten start to the league season after they won one and drew one of their first two fixtures.

Derry were set up well defensively from the start as they faced the strong Storm Ciara breeze in what was an error-strewn first half, with neither side showing much attacking ambition.

Niall Keenan was on fine form for the Oak Leafers, who managed to control the pace of the game in the opening 35 minutes and went in 0-4 to 0-3 up at the break.

The visitors did not take advantage of playing with the wind, scoring only from frees, including two from Conor Sweeney, with McGuigan also hitting two frees for the hosts.

Derry took charge after half-time, taking advantage of their numerical advantage as McGuigan claimed a further three frees to open up a 0-9 to 0-4 lead.

The visitors rallied and pulled back another two frees before McGuigan completed the scoring with his first score from open play in added time.