Cavan's Division Two match away to Laois is postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Cavan's Division Two match away to Laois has postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Portlaoise.

The National League encounter was due to take place at 14:00 GMT but will not go ahead as Storm Ciara's impact continues.

Derry's Division Three game at home to Tipperary goes ahead after a pitch inspection at Celtic Park.

There is also a pitch inspection in Ruislip scheduled for Antrim's match against London in Division Four.

Two of Sunday's other National League matches have been called off - Division Three's Louth v Offaly and Sligo's trip to Wicklow in Division Four.