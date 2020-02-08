Dublin fight back from 10 points down to draw with Monaghan in Division One

Conor McManus after rolling in his goal past Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford
Conor McManus scored Monaghan's goal after only 46 seconds

Dublin fought back from 10 points down to snatch a dramatic 1-15 to 1-15 Division One draw against Monaghan.

Conor McManus' goal after 46 seconds started a sensational first half for the Farney men as they led the sluggish Dubs 1-9 to 0-2 after 29 minutes.

Darren Hughes' black card saw Dublin cut the margin to six only for Monaghan to move nine up again after 60 minutes.

But 10 minutes of injury-time saw Kevin McManamon netting before Michael Fitzsimons' point secured a draw.

Monaghan will have nightmares about their failure to close out the game.

Despite the Dubs starting with 10 members of last September's All-Ireland Final replay team, Seamus McEnaney's side completely dominated the first half with a running game which bamboozled the lacklustre hosts.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you