Football League Division Two: Armagh defeat Lilywhites to move top

There's no way out for Armagh forward Mark Shields as three Kildare opponents move in

Orchard forward Jamie Clarke was sent-off but Armagh go top of Division Two with a 0-16 to 0-10 win over Kildare at a Storm Ciara hit Athletic Grounds.

The Ulster hosts had the wind on their backs in an ill-tempered first half and led 0-8 to 0-1 at the break.

Clarke was dismissed for two yellow cards three minutes after the restart but Armagh scored the first four points in the second half to surge clear.

Rian O'Neill impressed with four second-half points against the wind.

Armagh hammered Cavan in their league opener but went down to a shock defeat by Laois last weekend to hit their promotion hopes.

They bounced back in style in atrocious conditions as the game went ahead after a late pitch inspection.

Goal chance

Aidan Nugent slotted over the opening point and Paul Cribben levelled before the Orchard forward was denied a goal when Kildare keeper Mark Donnellan saved his close-range shot.

Stefan Campbell doubled the lead before superb points from Niall Grimley, Aidan Forker and Oisin O'Neill.

Campbell was on target again and substitute Clarke fired over the final two points of the half which was littered with off-the-ball clashes before a melee as the players went down the tunnel.

Clarke was yellow-carded for his part in the tunnel fracas and a foul early in the second half saw Armagh reduced to 14 men.

Aidan Nugent shoots on the Kildare goal as the Ulster side eased to a six-point win

However, it did little little to halt Armagh's charge as they made a blistering start to the second half despite playing into a strong wind.

Jarlath Og Burns attempted to fist over but the ball hit the inside of the post and rolled along the goal-line before being cleared to O'Neill, who split the posts.

Stephen Sheridan brought Armagh into double figures before Nugent and O'Neill gave Kieran McGeeney's side an 11-point cushion.

Kildare failed to capitalise on their wind advantage and never threatened to reel in an impressive Orchard outfit despite scoring six of the final nine points.

"It was a great display - I'm very happy with it especially against the breeze," said Orchard boss McGeeney.

"I didn't think we did enough in the first half but the boys dug deep and got some great scores for us."

GAA Football League results/fixtures - Sunday 14:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15 Meath v Mayo Pairc Tailteann Donegal v Galway Letterkenny Tyrone v Kerry Healy Park

Division Two Armagh 0-16 Kildare 0-10 Roscommon v Clare Dr Hyde Park Westmeath v Fermanagh Mullingar Laois v Cavan Portlaoise

Division Three Derry v Tipperary Celtic Park (13:00 GMT) Louth v Offaly Gaelic Grounds Cork v Down Pairc Ui Chaoimh Longford v Leitrim Pearse Park