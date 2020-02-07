Ulster sides continue mission to avoid drop to new championship second tier

Armagh will face Kildare at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 8-9 February Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 18:45 GMT and Sunday 12:45

The fascinating Division Two and Division Three Football League battles are rejoined over the weekend with Armagh first into action on Saturday night when they host Kildare.

This game is a huge contest after both suffered surprise defeats a week ago.

Armagh came a cropper against Laois who top Division Two while Jack O'Connor's Kildare were shocked by Clare.

Fermanagh and Cavan earned vital wins last weekend but face away tests in Westmeath and Laois a week on.

With Laois topping the table on three points following their snatched draw against Roscommon and impressive win over the Orchard County, only two points separate all eight teams in Division Two.

Roscommon were fancied promotion candidates going into the campaign but are now propping up the table after they were stunned by Fermanagh's comeback last weekend.

The Armagh v Kildare contest sees Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney up against the county that he managed with some distinction a decade ago.

Cavan face Laois after Murray injury blow

After being outclassed in their opener against Armagh, Cavan, seemingly every pundit's tip for relegation amid a mini-exodus of key personnel, produced a battling display to overcome Westmeath at Kingspan Breffni.

But the confirmation in midweek that Niall Murray will be ruled out for the entire season was another blow for Mickey Graham's side and they will face a tough task against Laois side who should be buoyed by their dominant win over Armagh.

Ryan McMenamin's Fermanagh have an opportunity to take a huge step towards confirming their place in tier one come summer by earning an away win in Mullingar.

On the face of it, Westmeath morale shouldn't be too high after their defeat by Cavan so Sunday's game represents a potentially seminal moment in Fermanagh's season.

Down preserved their then Division Two status in 2017 by drawing in Cork

Down face Rebels in Division Three

After their crucial win over Derry last weekend, Down face Cork in the game of the day in Division Three at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Promotion favourites Cork are the only team on maximum points after two rounds of fixtures with Down, Longford and Tipperary all on three points.

On home territory, the Rebels will be strong favourites but Paddy Tally's Down are starting to develop a defensive resilience, so it may not prove as one-sided as some are predicting.

The sides met in a memorable concluding Division Two contest in April 2017 when a draw proved enough to keep Down in Division Two as Derry suffered the first of two successive relegations.

In terms of their hopes of avoiding the dreaded drop to Tier Two come summer, the Oak Leafers may be in the last chance saloon in their home Division Three contest with Tipp, which has a 13:00 GMT throw-in on Sunday.

Only the two promoted teams in Division Three will secure Tier-One championship spots - unless teams reach their provincial finals - and a tally of one point from three games would leave Derry's hopes hanging by a thread.

But despite Tipperary's lofty current position in Division Three, Derry shouldn't fear the Premier County men who only beat Louth by a point last weekend after drawing their opener against the Mourne County.

Antrim in London trip

While Antrim's hopes of playing in Tier One of the Championship rest on clinching an unlikely place in the Ulster Final, the Saffrons still still have plenty of motivation to produce a promotion challenge in Division Four.

Last weekend's 0-15 to 0-14 defeat in Sligo was a blow for Lenny Harbinson's side, but by no means a terminal one, and they can get their promotion hopes back on track by winning against London in Ruislip on Sunday.

However, the Saffrons will surely not underestimate the Exiles after they restricted Limerick to a one-point win in Killmallock a week ago.

That unimpressive win left Limerick and Sligo as the only Division Four teams on maximum points with Wicklow, Antrim, Wexford and Carlow all two off the pace following their opening two rounds.

GAA Football League fixtures - Sunday 14:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Dublin v Monaghan Croke Park, Saturday 8 Feb (19:00 GMT) Meath v Mayo Pairc Tailteann Donegal v Galway Letterkenny Tyrone v Kerry Healy Park

Division Two Armagh v Kildare Athletic Grounds, Saturday 8 Feb (19:00 GMT) Roscommon v Clare Dr Hyde Park Westmeath v Fermanagh Mullingar Laois v Cavan Portlaoise

Division Three Derry v Tipperary Celtic Park (13:00 GMT) Louth v Offaly Gaelic Grounds Cork v Down Pairc Ui Chaoimh Longford v Leitrim Pearse Park