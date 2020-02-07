GAA Football League 'There's something special about Kerry fixture' - Harte

Tyrone let a four-point lead at half-time slip as Mickey Harte's men went down 1-18 to 0-18 at Croke Park

Mickey Harte feels Tyrone need "an injection of energy" when Kerry travel to Healy Park in Sunday's Division One encounter in the Football League.

Tyrone suffered a surprise defeat to Monaghan in the second round of fixtures and Harte has called on his side to immediately respond.

"Traditionally, when Dublin or Kerry come to town then there is something special about it," said Harte.

Elsewhere, Donegal host Galway while Monaghan take on Dublin at Croke Park.

Kerry edged out Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-finals last season, and Harte believes his side must learn from the last-four defeat at Croke Park in August and the loss by Monaghan last time out.

"The end result was that we didn't make the final. Kerry are Kerry, and that is what we are up against," added Harte on last year's semi-final defeat.

"I hope we can learn from that and I hope we can put up a good performance, because we are very disappointed, every one of us, with what happened last week.

"We're all looking forward to it, but sometimes it's not good to be looking forward to something so serious coming our way.

"We will do out best to make it a really exciting encounter for all the people who come here, and it is good to be part of it."

Tyrone have been boosted by Cathal McShane's commitment to the Red Hands, however Harte remained coy over whether the forward could make an immediate return.

"I haven't picked the squad yet for Sunday's game," said Harte.

"Hopefully he will be at training, and then after that, who knows if he will make an appearance."

'It's another big one'

Monaghan's win over Tyrone gives Seamus McEneaney's outfit a big boost in their bid to avoid dropping out of Division One.

However Monaghan face the task of taking on All-Ireland champions Dublin on Saturday, who McEneaney believes are "the best team in the country".

"They are a phenomenal team and they have a phenomenal group of players," said the Monaghan boss.

"Their pool of players is vast, but we will go up there and try and perform the best we can."

Monaghan produced an impressive display to deservedly beat Tyrone 1-12 to 0-11 at Castleblayney

Following two rounds of fixtures, Donegal top Division One after a dominant win against Meath and a draw against well-fancied Kerry .

Galway travel to Letterkenny on Sunday, and Donegal forward Jamie Brennan says the Tribesmen will be keen to bounce back from a one-point defeat by Kerry last weekend.

"It another big one," said Brennan as Declan Bonner's men look to maintain their unbeaten start.

"How their game finished off last week means they will definitely be gunning for it."

GAA Football League fixtures - Sunday 14:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Dublin v Monaghan Croke Park, Saturday 8 Feb (19:00 GMT) Meath v Mayo Pairc Tailteann Donegal v Galway Letterkenny Tyrone v Kerry Healy Park

Division Two Armagh v Kildare Athletic Grounds, Saturday 8 Feb (19:00 GMT) Roscommon v Clare Dr Hyde Park Westmeath v Fermanagh Mullingar Laois v Cavan Portlaoise

Division Three Derry v Tipperary Celtic Park (13:00 GMT) Louth v Offaly Gaelic Grounds Cork v Down Pairc Ui Chaoimh Longford v Leitrim Pearse Park