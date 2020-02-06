Cathal McShane turned down AFL deal to stay with Tyrone squad after job offer

Cathal McShane returned home two weeks ago from a trial with Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows

Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane says he turned down a contract from AFL club Adelaide Crows after being offered employment in his native county.

It was revealed on Wednesday McShane would be returning to the Tyrone squad following his 10-day Crows trial.

"This career opportunity given to me by Keystone [Lintels] was a big deciding factor in me staying," McShane, 24, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

McShane admitted that he had been "very close" to signing the AFL deal.

"Obviously, there's deadlines in terms of decisions.

"It did come down to the wire in terms of the last day I had to make the decision. It was Tuesday [though] I had my mind made in advance on Monday."

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte made no attempt to hide that it was the job offer from the Cookstown-based firm that swayed McShane to resume his gaelic football career for the Red Hands this year.

"This is a very good day for Tyrone football. A very good day for Cathal McShane. A very good day for Keystone Lintels who are actually the reason why he is staying at home.

"Because that's what the GAA has become about now. It's about good people who have been Club Tyrone people for many years.

"They are the people when you need something done that has to have an impact, they are the people that do it."

Harte's role in McShane decision 'peripheral'

Harte said his role in the player's decision had been "peripheral", with McShane's former Tyrone under-21 boss Feargal Logan and Club Tyrone's Jackie Duffy name-checked by the manager as key participants in the process.

The Tyrone boss, never been a fan of the GAA's links with the AFL whose most obvious manifestation is the International Rules series, did admit that he feared McShane was set to sign the AFL deal.

"I'd been talking to him regularly since he came home. It did look like he could be on his way.

"It was a good enough deal that he had out there. He was happy with it. We couldn't be stopping him. We just wished he wouldn't go. We believed we could give him something just as good at home here."

Cathal McShane is expected to be available for Sunday's Division One game against Kerry

After McShane's outstanding 2019 season which alerted the Crows to his ability, and the recent 'will he go, won't he go saga', the All-Star will be under pressure to deliver in 2020.

However, Harte has no doubt McShane will continue to impress in the Red Hand jersey.

"He's a serious players with serious ability and I think he will be able to show that [last year] wasn't a flash in the pan."

For his part, McShane said he had been made to feel "very welcome" by the Adelaide club adding that suggestions Brisbane Lions were also interested in his services had been wide of the mark.

"I feel like I did really well when I was out there. The game was a new experience for me.

"But this career opportunity given to me was a big deciding factor in me staying."

McShane added that he would return to training on Thursday and he hopes to be available for Sunday's Division One League game against Kerry at Healy Park.