Cathal McShane: Forward set to stay with Tyrone after turning down move to AFL side Adelaide Crows

McShane was a spectator at Tyrone's recent opening League win over Meath

Cathal McShane is set to stay with Tyrone after turning down a move to Australian Football League side Adelaide Crows.

The Crows said the All Star forward would not be pursuing a career with them after a 10-day trial there last month.

McShane is understood to have met with Red Hands boss Mickey Harte and informed him of his decision to stay.

The Crows said McShane felt it was "in his best interests to stay in Ireland".

"It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport," said Crows general manager Justin Reid.

"Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

"We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our club."

McShane did not train with Tyrone on Tuesday evening but will now link up with the squad and is expected to be back for this Sunday's league match in Omagh against Kerry.

Tyrone won their Division One league opener against Meath before losing last week away to Monaghan.

McShane was the top scorer in last season's All-Ireland Championship, earning an All-Star award in the process.