GAA Football League Division Four: Antrim edged out 0-15 to 0-14 in Sligo

Paddy Cunningham helped Antrim reach the Ulster Final in 2009

Paddy Cunningham's nine points were not enough to prevent Antrim from slipping to a 0-15 to 0-14 defeat by Sligo in Division Four at Markievicz Park.

Antrim led on five occasions in the first half but points from Paddy O'Connor and Dara Cummins left the home side 0-9 to 0-8 up at the break.

Sligo missed several first-half chances with Antrim keeper Oisin Kerr saving a great Red Og Murphy goal chance.

The home side moved 0-13 to 0-10 up and held off Antrim's late rally.

Cunningham's ninth and final point came deep into injury-time but the referee immediately blew for full-time as Sligo made it back-to-back wins after their victory over London last weekend.

Substitute Kevin Quinn's sin-binning midway through the second half did not help Antrim's prospects.

In addition to Cunningham, Declan Lynch, Eunan Walsh, Conor Murray, Colum Duffin and Odhran Eastwood were also on target for the Saffrons.

However, Sligo just about deserved their victory with Paddy O'Connor top-scoring for them with six points and Murphy and Liam Gaughan both contributing 0-3.

'I was told there was another 30 seconds'

Antrim's Paddy Cunningham: "Before I hit the free, the referee told me there was 30 seconds to go. But once the ball went over the bar, he blew the whistle.

"He said it took me 30 seconds to hit the free. From that end it's disappointing but at the end of the day, the referee didn't beat us.

"We just seemed very flat today and credit to Sligo, they put to the pin of our collar.

"Today was a huge game for both teams. [In terms of a promotion challenge] There is no room for error now."

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SUNDAY

Division One Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 0-11 Meath 0-07 Donegal 3-08

Division Two Clare 0-11 Kildare 0-10 Fermanagh 0-13 Roscommon 0-12

Division Three Louth 1-07 Tipperary 0-11 Leitrim 0-09 Cork 1-15 Offaly 0-10 Longford 0-10

Division Four Limerick 0-07 London 0-08 Wicklow 2-11 Waterford 1-06 Sligo 0-15 Antrim 0-14

SATURDAY

Division One Mayo 0-7 Dublin 1-11 Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Division Two Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10 Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-13

Division Three Down 0-14 Derry 0-12