Football League Division One: Monaghan beat Tyrone as Donegal win in Navan

Conor Boyle had an impressive game for Monaghan at Castleblayney

Monaghan produced an impressive display to deservedly beat Tyrone 1-12 to 0-11 in the all-Ulster Division One Football League clash at Castleblayney.

The Farney men led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time but Karl O'Connell's superb goal helped the home side move into a 1-12 to 0-8 advantage.

Monaghan finished with 13 men as Kieran Hughes and Kieran Duffy were sent off with Tyrone's Mark Bradley red carded.

Donegal, meanwhile, eased to a 3-8 to 0-7 win over Meath in Navan.

Playing with a first-half wind advantage, Meath moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead as their veteran goalkeeper Marcus Brennan saved a Michael Murphy penalty.

However, a superb Murphy pass released Odhran McFadden-Ferry to net Donegal's first goal and the skipper atoned for his earlier miss as made no mistake from the penalty spot before half-time to put the Ulster champions 2-2 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

As Meath had no answer in the second half, Michael Langan's goal extended Donegal's advantage to eight and the impressive Jamie Brennan was among the remaining scorers as they finished 10 clear.

Donegal's victory moves them on to three points after their opening home draw with Mayo but the Royals already look to be facing a relegation fight after making their return to Division One for the first time since 2006.

Dermot Malone had a superb game as sweeper for Monaghan

McCarthy and Malone star in Monaghan victory

The most pleasing aspect of Monaghan's win for Seamus McEnaney was that nine players got on the scoresheet as they were not having to depend on Conor McManus for the bulk of their scores.

McManus hit only two points as Conor McCarthy finished with 0-4 - with all his points from play - after producing a superb second half with Niall Kearns, Jack McCarron, impressive defender Conor Boyle, Kieran Hughes, Dessie Ward and youngster Aaron Mulligan also on target.

After McCarthy and McManus hit the opening points, two Kieran McGeary scores helped Tyrone moved into a 0-3 to 0-2 advantage but that was the only time they led the contest.

Monaghan hit five of the next seven scores to move two before Darren Hughes' sin-binning for a cynical foul on McCurry allowed the same Tyrone player to cut the margin to the minimum by half-time.

Much to Tyrone's frustration, a long injury-delay after the break meant that Hughes missed only a couple of minutes of match action.

Just as Hughes was about to return, O'Connell lashed in Monaghan's goal soccer-style after a hand pass over the Tyrone full-back by Boyle.

Tyrone held scoreless for nearly 20 minutes

As the Red Hands were held scoreless for nearly 20 minutes, three McCarthy points helped move Monaghan seven clear as normal time concluded with Mark Bradley's sin-binning not helping the Red Hands .

Nine minutes of injury-time allowed following the earlier injury allowed the Red Hands to kick three closing points but a comeback was never on with home Castleblayney man Dermot Malone brilliantly marshalling the Monaghan defence in his sweeper role.

Right at the death, a relatively even-tempered contest ended on a sour note as a bad challenge by Kieran Hughes led to a fracas which resulted in his departure for a second yellow card, with Duffy and Bradley also seeing red.

The Tyrone man's dismissal appeared to be a straight red card although he had been black carded earlier in the second half.

Tyrone's struggle in attack brought in sharp focus the continuing saga over Cathal McShane's future, with injured Mattie Donnelly and Connor McAliskey also unavailable to Mickey Harte's forward line.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division One Mayo 0-7 Dublin 1-11 Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Division Two Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10 Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-13

Division Three Down 0-14 Derry 0-12

Division Four Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

Sunday

Division One Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 0-11 Meath 0-07 Donegal 3-08

Division Two Clare 0-11 Kildare 0-10 Fermanagh 0-13 Roscommon 0-12

Division Three Louth 1-07 Tipperary 0-11 Leitrim 0-09 Cork 1-15 Offaly 0-10 Longford 0-10