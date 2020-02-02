Hurling League Division 2A: Antrim hurlers thump Mayo for second win

Niall McKenna sealed Antrim's comfortable win with an injury-time goal

Antrim made it two wins from their opening two Hurling League Division 2A games by hammering Mayo 4-17 to 0-7 in Loughiel on Sunday.

Mayo registered two of the opening three points before the Saffrons seized control in a one-side encounter.

Alex Delargy netted Antrim's opening goal as they surged into a 1-9 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

Delary completed his double before Dan McCloskey and Niall McKenna netted to leave Antrim top of the table.

The Ulster side secured a nine-point won over Wicklow in last weekend's opener but this was much easier work for the Saffrons.

Mayo lead 0-2 to 0-1 after five minutes but the Connacht visitors failed to add to that meagre tally until the second half.

James McNaughton fired over Antrim's first point at Healy Park and Delargy hit the Mayo after 23 minutes.

Neil McManus, Eoghan Campbell and Conor McCann were among the scorers as Antrim surged clear and three goals were added in the second half.

Delargy netted again two minutes after the restart and McCloskey grabbed a three-pointer before McKenna sealed an impressive win with an injury-time goal.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday 1 February

Division 1A Cork 2-24 Tipperary 1-25

Division 1B Warwickshire 0-1 Kildare 5-19

Division 3B Sligo 3-18 Lancashire 1-15

Sunday 2 February

Division 1A Limerick 1-19 Galway 0-14 Westmeath 1-15 Waterford 3-18

Division 1B Carlow 0-9 Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 4-18 Laois 2-17 Wexford 0-15 Clare 0-18

Division 2A Antrim 4-19 Mayo 0-7 Kerry 2-11 Offaly 0-14 Meath 2-24 Wicklow 3-18

Division 2B Down 3-23 Roscommon 0-11 London 2-18 Derry 4-15

Division 3A Armagh 3-25 Monaghan 1-10 Longford 1-15 Louth 1-10 Tyrone 1-15 Donegal 2-23

Division 3B Mayo 0-13 Kerry 2-24